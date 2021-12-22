Security and FUD
Hackers Are Getting Caught Exploiting New Bugs More Than Ever
A pair of reports from Mandiant and Google found a spike in exploited zero-day vulnerabilities in 2021. The question is, why?
Zero-Day Vulnerabilities Are on the Rise - Schneier on Security
Both Google and Mandiant are reporting a significant increase in the number of zero-day vulnerabilities reported in 2021.
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Mageia (virtualbox), Red Hat (container-tools:2.0, container-tools:3.0, gzip, kernel, kernel-rt, kpatch-patch, mariadb:10.3, mariadb:10.5, maven-shared-utils, polkit, vim, xmlrpc-c, and zlib), Scientific Linux (maven-shared-utils), SUSE (ant, go1.17, go1.18, kernel, and xen), and Ubuntu (fribidi, git, libcroco, libsepol, linux, linux-gcp, linux-ibm, linux-lowlatency, openjdk-17, and openjdk-lts).
2021 Top Routinely Exploited Vulnerabilities [Ed: A lot of "Microsoft" in there]
CISA, the National Security Agency (NSA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre (NZ NCSC), and the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-UK) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory that provides details on the top 15 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) routinely exploited by malicious cyber actors in 2021, as well as other CVEs frequently exploited.
Microsoft discovers 'several' vulnerabilities affecting Linux desktop endpoints [Ed: We've responded to this]
Microsoft warns: These flaws could give attackers root privileges on Linux desktops [Ed: We've responded to this]
Nimbuspwn Linux Bugs Could Provide Root Access [Ed: We've responded to this]
