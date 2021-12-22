Moving from Windows to Linux - Disk management
Today, I'd like to break away from my recent template of Windows-to-Linux tutorials, which have focused on showing you how to install, configure and use a variety of programs, typically designed or intended only for Windows, using frameworks like WINE. What we shall discuss today is the juicy topic of disk and drive management.
Beyond applications, there's data to reckon with. And data is critical to everything. Things become extra complicated when one considers the cardinal differences between Windows and Linux. The former uses NTFS, and data is organized in drives (C:, D:, etc). Linux stores everything under one filesystem tree (root, /), and uses different filesystem formats (like ext4), although it can handle NTFS. So then, what gives if you're trying to move your stuff over? This tutorial is a neat suggestion for those looking for order, simplicity and clarity.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 291 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security and FUD
Videos: Coder Radio, Year of GNU/Linux, and More
The Future of the NTFS Linux Driver as Part of the Kernel Is in Question
After Paragon’s NTFS3 driver was accepted to become part of the Linux kernel last year, it has not received a single line of code maintenance. Let’s start with a brief background of events. The NTFS support in the Linux kernel has always been an important part. After all, a vast number of Linux users rely on it to be able to use the Windows file systems fully under Linux. Unfortunately, the existing Linux NTFS driver, which implementation dated back to 2001, was unmaintained in the kernel and lacked proper write support and other features.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
35 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago