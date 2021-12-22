In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, VirtualBox is a free and open-source virtualization tool for desktops and servers. It is an alternative to VMware workstation player and other virtualization software out there. VirtualBox supports the guest virtual machines running Windows, Linux, BSD, much more operating systems.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Oracle’s VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.