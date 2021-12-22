today's howtos
What hardware to use for a syslog-ng server? It is a frequent question with no definite answer. It depends on many factors: the number and type of sources, the number of logs, the way logs are processed, and so on. My experience is that for the majority users even a Raspberry Pi would be enough. But of course, not for everyone.
A shell script is a Linux-based script in which commands are written. When a user executes the script, all the commands that are in the script are executed one after another. Think of it like this: You have a task to do, for which you need to write a certain number of commands, and it is difficult to write and execute these commands one by one.
The DNS or the Domain Name Server can be characterized as one of the most essential parts of your link to the internet. The DNS translates the domain names to and from the IP addresses so that we don’t need to remember or keep a list of all the IP addresses of the websites we ever want to access. Our systems also maintain a list of DNS records so that we can access our frequently visited websites faster through a quick resolution of IP addresses. This cache on our system needs to be flushed from time to time. This is required because websites may change their addresses time and again, so it is a good idea to avoid IP conflict by clearing the cache. Flushing the cache is also a good way to clear unnecessary data residing on our systems.
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) was released on April 21, 2022, and it will be supported for five years. It comes with many new packages and major software upgrades, including the latest versions of OpenSSL, GCC, Python, Ruby, and PHP. This release is based on the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel and adds support for new hardware and filesystems.
The desktop edition comes with kernel v5.17, GNOME 42, and a new screenshot and screen recording tool.
This tutorial explains how to upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS from Ubuntu 20.04 or Ubuntu 21.10.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, VirtualBox is a free and open-source virtualization tool for desktops and servers. It is an alternative to VMware workstation player and other virtualization software out there. VirtualBox supports the guest virtual machines running Windows, Linux, BSD, much more operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Oracle’s VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
The Linux operating system has multiple objects, such as application files, directories, system files, and binary files. These objects contain metadata information along with the files, which include create, access, and modification time. Sometimes, you may need to update these timestamps and the Linux touch command is a way to do it.
Today we are looking at how to install VRoid Studio 1.6.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
We can begin the kernel exploitation process by taking a look at how to use kernel exploits with the Metasploit framework. The Metasploit framework offers an automated and modularized solution and streamlines the exploitation process.
Linux offers various image manipulation tools to help you edit images. Some of the popular ones include GIMP, Pinta, and Krita. However, while these tools offer tonnes of features and serve the needs of most users, many of them have a steep learning curve, and the added complexity in features makes them overkill for basic image editing and annotation needs.
For such use-cases, you rather need an annotation tool, like Annotator, which simplifies image manipulation and lets you annotate images with just a few clicks.
Follow along as we walk you through the steps to install and use Annotator on Linux.
Videos: Arch, Calcurse, and Leaving Twitter
If you run Arch Linux or a distribution based on Arch Linux, you will occasionally encounter errors when using the package manager (pacman).
Calcurse is a great application but if you want to go even more minimal than that how about you try out when which is as minimal as you can go while still being productive
In this video, we are looking at how to install LeoCAD on Debian 11.
Now that Twitter is a Musk mystery, what becomes of, well, everything? Ethan Zuckerman raises even more questions than he answers in a thought-filled hour of conversation with Doc Searls and Simon Phipps on FLOSS Weekly.
Beelink SER 4 4800U X pairs a Ryzen 7 CPU with Manjaro Linux
Tiny PC specialist Beelink is offering up a new model that ships with a Linux-based OS preinstalled. The SER 4 4800U X pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor with the popular Manjaro distro.
Arch Linux’s Archinstall Gets a Brand-New Menu System, Many Other New Features
The biggest new feature of the Archinstall 2.4.1 release is a completely new menu system, which you can see in the screenshot above. The brand-new menu system uses the simple-term-menu Python package that creates simple interactive menus on the command line and it’s accessibility friendly. In addition, Guided has been updated to use the new menu system.
