today's leftovers
-
Probably the most important aspect of scripting is using logic operators to control the flow of the script. Sometimes a script needs to do more than run each command in order from the beginning to the end of the script.
There are many times when you need to control the flow of a script to allow different things to happen based on the parameters that you specify. For example, you may need to verify that a file or folder exists before you copy certain files into the folder.
We have basically four logic features that we need to cover in this article. There are more logic features we will cover later, but these features will aid you in script flow.
-
The Free Software Foundation (FSF), a Massachusetts 501(c)(3) charity with a worldwide mission to protect computer user freedom, seeks a motivated and talented Boston-based individual to be our full-time licensing and compliance manager.
This position, reporting to the executive director, works as a critical member of our licensing and compliance team to protect and promote the use of freely licensed works of software and documentation. For over twenty years, the FSF's Licensing & Compliance Lab has been the preeminent community resource for free licensing. From principled enforcement of the GNU General Public License (GPL), to certifying software and devices as respectful of user freedom, to the writing and distribution of licensing-related educational materials, the team does work vital for the free software movement.
-
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 11.3 which is the 100th tagged version in our git repository!
-
This tutorial explains how to connect the RFID (RC522) with Arduino Uno. Features, wiring diagram and code detailed
-
In this project, we’re going to be making a Mini Plex Server with SSD storage using a ZimaBoard. If you haven’t heard of a ZimaBoard before, it’s a low-cost, feature-rich single board server – we’ll take a look at some of its features once we get it unboxed.
-
The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.
-
After two long years of COVID hiatus, local Debian events in Montreal are back! Last Sunday, nine of us met at Koumbit to work on Debian (and other stuff!), chat and socialise.
Even though these events aren't always the most productive, it was super fun and definitely helps keeping me motivated to work on Debian in my spare time.
-
Supply chain disruptions, intellectual property theft and the rising cost of data breaches are among the top reasons for a drastic increase in global focus on cybersecurity compliance.
Regulated industries face more stringent requirements, and some organizations now require third-party assessments instead of using internal teams to verify compliance with cybersecurity frameworks. Non-regulated industries can also leverage the same standards in order to reduce their security risk. Compliance automation is increasingly important to manage the growing burden that security teams face.
-
Red Hat recently released The State of Enterprise Open Source 2022 report, which highlights the changing perceptions about the use of the open source development model in the enterprise technology space.
Now in its fourth year, the survey of nearly 1,300 IT decision makers reveals how organisations are increasingly shifting to open source software solutions to address COVID-19 related challenges and tackle new market demands for quality, speed and an evolving cybersecurity landscape.
-
With Linux being open source software, its code can be tweaked and modified to meet specific user requirements - something which is not possible with the closed source Windows and macOS systems. While that can mean support is not as easily accessible, it's this flexibility that has helped make Linux a popular choice with the developer community and certain sections of the enterprise user base.
SocketCAN x Kubernetes
The SocketCAN package is an implementation of CAN protocols for Linux. Generally speaking, CAN is a networking technology that has widespread use in automation, embedded devices, and automotive fields. While there have been other CAN implementations for Linux, SocketCAN uses the Berkeley socket API, the Linux network stack, and implements the CAN device drivers as network interfaces, often making it the first choice for a CAN implementation.
Recently, we worked on a project where we used Kubernetes to control and automate deployments and updates. One component of our workflow required the availability of a CAN interface inside the Kubernetes Pod; to our surprise, such support didn't exist. Fast forward to today, and SocketCAN support is now available in the form of a Kubernetes SocketCAN device plugin!
6 Best Alternative Router Firmware that are Open Source
Firmware is basically the OS that comes on the router pre-installed. Now each manufacturer carries its own version. Just like OS there on your phone device or personal PC, it controls all inner workings of the device.
today's howtos
-
What hardware to use for a syslog-ng server? It is a frequent question with no definite answer. It depends on many factors: the number and type of sources, the number of logs, the way logs are processed, and so on. My experience is that for the majority users even a Raspberry Pi would be enough. But of course, not for everyone.
-
e have received messages that our recent Apollo ISO resulted in failed installations due to the recently updated Archlinux keyring.
-
A shell script is a Linux-based script in which commands are written. When a user executes the script, all the commands that are in the script are executed one after another. Think of it like this: You have a task to do, for which you need to write a certain number of commands, and it is difficult to write and execute these commands one by one.
-
The DNS or the Domain Name Server can be characterized as one of the most essential parts of your link to the internet. The DNS translates the domain names to and from the IP addresses so that we don’t need to remember or keep a list of all the IP addresses of the websites we ever want to access. Our systems also maintain a list of DNS records so that we can access our frequently visited websites faster through a quick resolution of IP addresses. This cache on our system needs to be flushed from time to time. This is required because websites may change their addresses time and again, so it is a good idea to avoid IP conflict by clearing the cache. Flushing the cache is also a good way to clear unnecessary data residing on our systems.
-
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) was released on April 21, 2022, and it will be supported for five years. It comes with many new packages and major software upgrades, including the latest versions of OpenSSL, GCC, Python, Ruby, and PHP. This release is based on the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel and adds support for new hardware and filesystems.
The desktop edition comes with kernel v5.17, GNOME 42, and a new screenshot and screen recording tool.
This tutorial explains how to upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS from Ubuntu 20.04 or Ubuntu 21.10.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, VirtualBox is a free and open-source virtualization tool for desktops and servers. It is an alternative to VMware workstation player and other virtualization software out there. VirtualBox supports the guest virtual machines running Windows, Linux, BSD, much more operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Oracle’s VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
The Linux operating system has multiple objects, such as application files, directories, system files, and binary files. These objects contain metadata information along with the files, which include create, access, and modification time. Sometimes, you may need to update these timestamps and the Linux touch command is a way to do it.
-
Today we are looking at how to install VRoid Studio 1.6.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
We can begin the kernel exploitation process by taking a look at how to use kernel exploits with the Metasploit framework. The Metasploit framework offers an automated and modularized solution and streamlines the exploitation process.
-
Linux offers various image manipulation tools to help you edit images. Some of the popular ones include GIMP, Pinta, and Krita. However, while these tools offer tonnes of features and serve the needs of most users, many of them have a steep learning curve, and the added complexity in features makes them overkill for basic image editing and annotation needs.
For such use-cases, you rather need an annotation tool, like Annotator, which simplifies image manipulation and lets you annotate images with just a few clicks.
Follow along as we walk you through the steps to install and use Annotator on Linux.
Recent comments
10 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 47 min ago
11 hours 35 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 36 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago