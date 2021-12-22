SocketCAN x Kubernetes The SocketCAN package is an implementation of CAN protocols for Linux. Generally speaking, CAN is a networking technology that has widespread use in automation, embedded devices, and automotive fields. While there have been other CAN implementations for Linux, SocketCAN uses the Berkeley socket API, the Linux network stack, and implements the CAN device drivers as network interfaces, often making it the first choice for a CAN implementation. Recently, we worked on a project where we used Kubernetes to control and automate deployments and updates. One component of our workflow required the availability of a CAN interface inside the Kubernetes Pod; to our surprise, such support didn't exist. Fast forward to today, and SocketCAN support is now available in the form of a Kubernetes SocketCAN device plugin!