Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of April 2022 01:33:10 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Backup your PGP key with pencil and paper

    I approached copying my PGP key to paper in short bursts: each day I copied just three lines, and that took me from 10 to 15 minutes, depending on how many mistakes I had to correct.

    Considering a paperkey is less than 150 lines, that means it should take 50 sessions, or a little less than 2½ months to get it on paper. The whole effort costs 50×10m ≃ 8 hours of your time.

    It might be a cumbersome process, but since there was no information on the net, it was well worth trying it out and documenting it.

  • How to Install or Upgrade PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet

    PHP 8.1 is the current latest PHP version released on 2021. In this guide you are going to learn how to install the latest PHP version which is currently 8.1 on your Ubuntu 22.04 system or server and configure it with Apache and Nginx. By default Ubuntu 22.04 ships with PHP 8.1, you can install it easily. You will also learn how to install a different version of PHP and downgrade or upgrade your PHP version to latest or a previous one.

  • How to Install Apache ActiveMQ on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin

    Apache ActiveMQ is an opensource message-oriented middleware (MOM) broker service written in Java programming language. It is a protocol developed by the Apache foundation that helps to send messages between different applications with additional features.

    This tutorial helps you to install Apache ActiveMQ on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux system.

  • How to Download and Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 - DekiSoft

    This is the world’s most popular web browser. It is both fast and secure. It is rich with features that provide users with the best browsing experience.

    In recent times Firefox has improved a lot. It is a better choice, especially from a privacy point of view. If you are a fan of google then we are not going to force you to ditch it and move to it. This is not open source and if you install this from the Ubuntu software center then you are not going to find it there. It shall recommend you install chromium. This is quite similar to it but is still not the real one.

    Now a question may arise in your mind how to install it on Ubuntu 18.04 and 20.04? The answer is simple; you just download it from their website and use the terminal or GUI to proceed? Sounds easy? It’s because it is!

  • Vi vs Vim - Differences and Similarities Explained - ByteXD

    This tutorial explains the differences and similarities between the Vi and Vim editors using straightforward examples.

    Although we are using Ubuntu 20.04 for these demos, you can use its higher version or another Linux distribution.

  • How to Upgrade Apache on Debian 11 Bullseye

    Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. By default, Apache is installed and on Debian 11 Bullseye repository; however, with Debian, stable versions do not change for the most part except for security or urgent bug updates to keep the title “stable,” which they are known. Due to this, Apache can miss out on new features and improvements, and non-security-related bug fixes especially given the time delay between stable Debian releases being a few years in between.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to Upgrade to the latest Apache web server on Debian 11 Bullseye using the custom third-party repository by Ondrey Sury, who is most known for his PHP maintainer work Debian/Ubuntu.

  • How to Tar Specific File Types (Extensions) in a Directory

    Tar is a popular archiving utility present in almost all Linux operating system distributions hence removing the need to search and install it from your OS package manager.

    The term TAR is an abbreviation for Tape Archive files. If you have been around the Linux OS ecosystem for a while then you should also be familiar with tar’s alternate reference tarball.

    When you come across a document with a TAR file format, it simply implies that this single file is a storage location for multiple files or in special circumstances a single file.

  • How to install MariaDB on Ubuntu 22.04

    MariaDB is a perfectly compatible fork of MySQL. It gives us a database manager, open source, free and very stable for our projects. Despite its community character, we should not lose sight of the fact that it has professional support. So, we can also apply it on a large scale.

    We are going to show you how to install it on a system like Ubuntu 22.04. This post will help both newbies and programmers to refresh their knowledge about it.

  • How to Find openSUSE Version

    openSUSE is a community distribution with a professional spirit that is suitable for servers as well as workstations. That’s why it’s good to support this distribution as well. Today, for example, you will learn how to find out the version of openSUSE. For this, we will use the terminal and the graphical interface of the system.

  • How to Install LibreWolf Browser on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS

    LibreWolf is a Firefox fork that focuses on privacy and security by eliminating telemetry, which can be invasive to your personal information, and increased protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques while including a few security improvements.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LibreWolf Browser on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS. The tutorial will describe importing the official repository and gpg key and updating and removing the browser by utilizing the command line terminal.

  • How to Install VSCodium on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS

    VSCodium is a fork of Microsoft Visual Studio Code Editor modified to have full open-source access. The source code for this product can be found on GitHub, where it is licensed under the MIT license and, therefore, will always remain free as long you don’t mind installing extra features via plugins or extensions from third parties like Telemetry transmitting your browsing habits across networks without permission.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VSCodium on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with complete steps to install the official repository and tips on updating and removing the IDE securely and adequately.

  • How to Install Android Studio on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS

    The Google-built Android Studio is a perfect match for developing apps on the vast mobile operating system. It features an intuitive interface and plenty of tools to help you work more efficiently while being compatible with IntelliJ IDEA’s integration galaxy, which brings together everything needed in one place. Hence, there are never any lost connections or forgotten source files again!

    The Android Studio development environment is intended to make app building faster and more reliable than ever before. If you’re looking for a stable IDE, look no further! Eclipse has been around since 2006, so it’s not only outdated with time but also considered as “Student-ProjectIDE” because of its inability to compete against studios in terms of features or quality (although they are both excellent).

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of Android Studio on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.

  • How to Install MariaDB 10.8 on Debian 11 Bullseye

    MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.

    MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.

  • How to use SCP and SFTP to securely transfer files | Enable Sysadmin

    By using SSH-based authentication, SFTP and SCP are handy commands for moving files between systems securely.

  • How to Install LXDE Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    LXDE, better known as Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment, is a free desktop environment known for being lightweight, fast, and energy-efficient. It can replace the standard default GNOME Desktop on your Ubuntu Jammy Jellyfisk desktop, which can be desired by users with low-powered computers, laptops, and netbooks.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LXDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal.

  • How to Install PyCharm IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers with its wide range of essential tools such as analyzing code, debugging, and integration. The IDE also comes with the command line, connects to a database, creates a virtual environment, and manages your version control system (Git).

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PyCharm Community, Professional or Educational, with Flatpak or Snapcraft (Snap) on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal.

  • How to Install Steam on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS

    Steam is a video game cross-platform that Valve created. It was launched as a standalone software client in September 2003 as a way for Valve to provide automatic updates for their games and expanded to include games from third-party publishers and now boasts a library filled with thousands if not tens of thousands of games across all gaming consoles.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Steam Launcher on your Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal and APT package manager utilizing the APT from the Pop!_OS nonfree repository or importing the official steam repository, which you can then install the stable branch, or for users that want to see the next version release of Steam’s launcher, you can install the beta branch.

  • How to Create an ISO from Current Installation in Ubuntu 22.04

    Most operating systems and large size applications come in ISO format which includes all the required installation files. An ISO file is an ideal representation of all files and folders placed in a single file that can be easily shared. You can easily create your current installation back in an ISO format in Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to Enable and Use SSH on Ubuntu 22.04

    SSH is a secure shell network protocol that is used to communicate between the two computers over the internet, one is known as the client machine and the other is known as the host machine. The package of the openSSH can be installed using the default packages of the openssh-server in Ubuntu 22.04. In this write-up, the apt package manager is used to install the SSH server on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to Get Public IP from Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04

    An Internet Protocol commonly referred as IP address is a numerical representation of a device identification number connected with the Internet. It’s a unique ID that separates one device from another connected to the network thus is different for each device. There are usually two types of IP address; private and public. The private IP address is the address that router assigns to each device while public IP address is assigned by Internet Service Provider (ISP).

    In this guide, we will check out how to get public IP from a terminal on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to Install Envoy Proxy on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips

    In this tutorial guide, I will show you how to install Envoy Proxy Server on Ubuntu 22.04

    Envoy is an L7 proxy and communication bus designed for large modern service-oriented architecture. The project was born out of the belief that the network should be transparent to applications. When network and application problems occur, it should be easy to determine the source of the problem.

    Envoy is an open-source edge and service proxy, designed for cloud-native applications. Let’s dive in and learn how to install Envoy on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to conduct Linux privilege escalations

    Windows and Linux are the two systems penetration testers are most likely to encounter during engagements, author and security researcher Alexis Ahmed said, so knowing how to conduct privilege escalation on each is paramount.

    Ahmed wrote Privilege Escalation Techniques to teach pen testers and ethical hackers different privilege escalation techniques for Windows and Linux devices. One Linux privilege escalation technique he detailed in the book is kernel exploitation. Linux user space has restricted permissions, while kernel space has more privileges, making it an attractive target to attackers.

»

More in Tux Machines

Proprietary Software Leftovers

  • Canvas and other Online Learning Platforms Aren't Perfect—Just Ask Students

    At Dartmouth College in 2021, for example, administrators inaccurately accused students of cheating based on a misinterpretation of data from Canvas, a “Learning Management Software” (LMS) platform that offers online access to coursework for classes. Unfortunately, Canvas, Blackboard, and other LMS systems like them are often used, incorrectly, as arbiters of truth during examinations. Suspicious of cheating, administrators at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine conducted a flawed dragnet review of an entire year’s worth of student log data from Canvas. When a student advocate reached out to us about the situation, EFF determined that the logs easily could have been generated by the automated syncing of course material to devices logged into Canvas but not being used during an exam. In many of the students’ cases, the log entries were not even relevant to the tests being taken.

    We call on both Canvas and Blackboard to put clearer disclaimers on their log data and publicly defend any student who has been accused of misusing these platforms.

    EFF, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), students, professors, and even alumni reached out to the school. In our letter, we explained it was simply impossible to know from the logs alone if a student intentionally accessed any of the files, and that even Canvas acknowledged log entries are not reliable records of user activity. After press coverage from the New York Times, which also found that students’ devices could automatically generate Canvas activity data even when no one was using them, Dartmouth withdrew the disciplinary charges and apologized to the students. To help students in similar situations, we’ve written a guide for anyone accused of cheating based on inaccurate data like this. 

  • French push for AI auto-translation of European research

    The European Union is set to launch a drive to translate more scholarly research into local languages using artificial intelligence technology.

    The push to challenge English as science’s default language is being led by the French presidency of the EU as part of broader reforms of research assessment, but campaigners have warned that automation must not lead to neglect for the venues that develop native academic vocabularies.

  • Nine Microsoft vulnerabilities in top 15 exploited routinely in 2021

    Among these were six remotely exploitable flaws in Microsoft Exchange Server. Four of these flaws were given the name ProxyLogon.

    Top of the list was Log4Shell which affects a logging library used by the Apache Web server software. Following it was an RCE in components of Zoho (Web-based business tools).

    Also on the list were Atlassian Confluence Server and Data Centre, VMware vSphere Client, Pulse Secure, Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy.

  • Microsoft post on Linux vulnerability omits essential detail

    Microsoft has issued a long write-up about flaws that could lead to escalation of privilege on Linux systems, which it has collectively called Nimbuspwn, but failed to mention that none of these flaws can be exploited remotely.

  • Why Private Equity, Not Microsoft, Is Likely Circling Ubisoft

    While the Bloomberg report makes it clear that people familiar with Ubisoft affairs singled out big private equity firms like Blackstone and KKR as the alleged entities studying the company, it wasn’t long before rumors of Ubisoft being the next Microsoft purchase swirled Twitter.

    But Ubisoft being brought into the Xbox fold would be a highly unlikely development, at least for now.

  • Assassin’s Creed Publisher Ubisoft Draws Buyout Interest

    Several private equity firms including Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. have been studying the French business, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Ubisoft hasn’t entered into any serious negotiations with potential acquirers, and it’s unclear whether its major shareholder is willing to pursue a deal, the people said.

  • If Ubisoft Is Selling, Could Microsoft Or Sony Be Buying?

    All of this has led to a long term stock slide down from a high of $23 a share in 2018 to now just $9 today. They have a market cap of 4.72 billion Euros, or about $5 billion USD, which looks like a somewhat easy acquisition for either Sony, who just spent $3.6 billion on Bungie, who makes a single game, or Microsoft, who just spent a colossal $68.7 billion on Activision Blizzard, subject to regulatory approval.

  • Ubisoft Reportedly Being Targeted for Acquisition

    It's unknown how a potential acquisition of Ubisoft may affect its games, if at all, but current and former Ubisoft employees also told Kotaku that the publisher is currently experiencing production issues, evidenced by several delays, among other things.

Games: Rockchip, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, and Steam

  • Rockchip RK3566 SoC gets into $150 Anbernic RG503 gaming handheld with OLED display - CNX Software

    Rockchip RK3566 processor is designed for AIoT applications like NVR systems, but we’ve seen it integrated into mini PCs, TV boxes, and now a gaming handheld with the Anbernic RG503 equipped with a 4.95-inch OLED display.

  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is out now | GamingOnLinux

    The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe from Crows Crows Crows is out now with Native Linux support and it's looking good. In no time at all, it gained an Overwhelmingly Positive review score on Steam so it seems this new expanded edition has been worth it for both the developer and players. "When a simple-minded individual named Stanley discovers that the co-workers in his office have mysteriously vanished, he sets off to find answers. You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will make a choice, and you will have your choices taken from you. The game will end, the game will never end. Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again. You are not here to win. The Stanley Parable is a game that plays you."

  • Building and management sim Tavern Master comes to Linux | GamingOnLinux

    Now you have a chance to build up and run your own tavern, with the positively reviewed Tavern Master now having a Native Linux build released. The new Linux release came along with version 1.1 that went live on April 26 and came with many other improvements. "Tavern Master is a medieval tavern management game where you are in charge of building, maintaining and running your very own cozy tavern! Buy tables and benches, fill barrels with drinks, hire staff and you are ready to serve your first customers. Make sure your employees are happy, there are enough drinks and seats for guests and soon you will be able to expand your business in various ways."

  • SteamOS 3.2 Beta brings a new Steam Deck Fan Curve, experimental Refresh Rate Switching | GamingOnLinux

    Valve has only just put SteamOS 3.1 into the Stable channel with tons of improvements and there's already a Beta available for SteamOS 3.2 with some big goodies. The first is that Valve are trying to deal with all the noise complaints about the fan. As it turns out, there's multiple fans being used in the Steam Deck, and one of them gives this annoying high-pitch whine. Since I've had a replacement recently, I've now seen first-hand just how annoying it is. The new OS-controlled fan curve should improve that making it near-silent in low usage and there's adjustments for how it responds to different temperatures. A definite improvement on my end but temperatures will be higher, since often the fan is running at a much lower speed than before. I'll take a slight increase in temps to not have my Steam Deck simulate my Tinnitus.

  • Proton Experimental fixes video playback in Ember Knights, Ghostwire: Tokyo and more

    Valve has put up a new build of Proton Experimental for April 27, this is the special version of Proton you can switch to that has all the latest fixes but less testing.

Android Leftovers

Hardware/Modding: Devices, CAD, and Raspberry Pi

  • Embedded Linux project: Yocto or Ubuntu Core? [Part IV] | Ubuntu

    Welcome to the concluding chapter of this journey assessing Yocto and Ubuntu Core for your embedded Linux project. Among the go-to solutions in the industry and benefiting from wide popularity, Yocto enables developers to build a custom embedded Linux distribution from scratch. With extensive control over every stage of compiling and building the target, Yocto provides extreme flexibility to the expert end-user and kernel engineer. Invariably, it exposes lots of complexity, with developers often facing a steep learning curve before mastering the build process and being able to generate a working image. For an extensive treatment of the pros and cons of Yocto for your embedded Linux project, check out Part I of this series.

  • CAD Sketcher, It’s Parametric CAD For Blender

    It’s very early days for CAD Sketcher, a new parametric CAD add-on for Blender by [hlorus], but it looks very promising.

  • My Raspberry Pi-based temperature tracking project

    Why multiple Pis? Well, a couple of reasons. First of all, I wanted some diversity in my radio receivers. By putting them in different spots, I could probably get a good decode from one even when something kept it from reaching the other. It also lets me update, upgrade or even reboot (!) them as long as I do it one at a time. The Raspberry Pi systems just sit there listening to the (433 MHz) radio, decoding whatever they can. If it looks like a sensor, then it keeps that info in memory and remembers when it heard it. Then, if something queries it over the network, it coughs up all of the data. Each sensor has an "id" and "channel", plus the actual temperature and humidity values, and finally there's an age value.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6