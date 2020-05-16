today's howtos
-
Backup your PGP key with pencil and paper
I approached copying my PGP key to paper in short bursts: each day I copied just three lines, and that took me from 10 to 15 minutes, depending on how many mistakes I had to correct.
Considering a paperkey is less than 150 lines, that means it should take 50 sessions, or a little less than 2½ months to get it on paper. The whole effort costs 50×10m ≃ 8 hours of your time.
It might be a cumbersome process, but since there was no information on the net, it was well worth trying it out and documenting it.
-
How to Install or Upgrade PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet
PHP 8.1 is the current latest PHP version released on 2021. In this guide you are going to learn how to install the latest PHP version which is currently 8.1 on your Ubuntu 22.04 system or server and configure it with Apache and Nginx. By default Ubuntu 22.04 ships with PHP 8.1, you can install it easily. You will also learn how to install a different version of PHP and downgrade or upgrade your PHP version to latest or a previous one.
-
How to Install Apache ActiveMQ on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin
Apache ActiveMQ is an opensource message-oriented middleware (MOM) broker service written in Java programming language. It is a protocol developed by the Apache foundation that helps to send messages between different applications with additional features.
This tutorial helps you to install Apache ActiveMQ on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux system.
-
How to Download and Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 - DekiSoft
This is the world’s most popular web browser. It is both fast and secure. It is rich with features that provide users with the best browsing experience.
In recent times Firefox has improved a lot. It is a better choice, especially from a privacy point of view. If you are a fan of google then we are not going to force you to ditch it and move to it. This is not open source and if you install this from the Ubuntu software center then you are not going to find it there. It shall recommend you install chromium. This is quite similar to it but is still not the real one.
Now a question may arise in your mind how to install it on Ubuntu 18.04 and 20.04? The answer is simple; you just download it from their website and use the terminal or GUI to proceed? Sounds easy? It’s because it is!
-
Vi vs Vim - Differences and Similarities Explained - ByteXD
This tutorial explains the differences and similarities between the Vi and Vim editors using straightforward examples.
Although we are using Ubuntu 20.04 for these demos, you can use its higher version or another Linux distribution.
-
How to Upgrade Apache on Debian 11 Bullseye
Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. By default, Apache is installed and on Debian 11 Bullseye repository; however, with Debian, stable versions do not change for the most part except for security or urgent bug updates to keep the title “stable,” which they are known. Due to this, Apache can miss out on new features and improvements, and non-security-related bug fixes especially given the time delay between stable Debian releases being a few years in between.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to Upgrade to the latest Apache web server on Debian 11 Bullseye using the custom third-party repository by Ondrey Sury, who is most known for his PHP maintainer work Debian/Ubuntu.
-
How to Tar Specific File Types (Extensions) in a Directory
Tar is a popular archiving utility present in almost all Linux operating system distributions hence removing the need to search and install it from your OS package manager.
The term TAR is an abbreviation for Tape Archive files. If you have been around the Linux OS ecosystem for a while then you should also be familiar with tar’s alternate reference tarball.
When you come across a document with a TAR file format, it simply implies that this single file is a storage location for multiple files or in special circumstances a single file.
-
How to install MariaDB on Ubuntu 22.04
MariaDB is a perfectly compatible fork of MySQL. It gives us a database manager, open source, free and very stable for our projects. Despite its community character, we should not lose sight of the fact that it has professional support. So, we can also apply it on a large scale.
We are going to show you how to install it on a system like Ubuntu 22.04. This post will help both newbies and programmers to refresh their knowledge about it.
-
How to Find openSUSE Version
openSUSE is a community distribution with a professional spirit that is suitable for servers as well as workstations. That’s why it’s good to support this distribution as well. Today, for example, you will learn how to find out the version of openSUSE. For this, we will use the terminal and the graphical interface of the system.
-
How to Install LibreWolf Browser on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS
LibreWolf is a Firefox fork that focuses on privacy and security by eliminating telemetry, which can be invasive to your personal information, and increased protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques while including a few security improvements.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LibreWolf Browser on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS. The tutorial will describe importing the official repository and gpg key and updating and removing the browser by utilizing the command line terminal.
-
How to Install VSCodium on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS
VSCodium is a fork of Microsoft Visual Studio Code Editor modified to have full open-source access. The source code for this product can be found on GitHub, where it is licensed under the MIT license and, therefore, will always remain free as long you don’t mind installing extra features via plugins or extensions from third parties like Telemetry transmitting your browsing habits across networks without permission.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VSCodium on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with complete steps to install the official repository and tips on updating and removing the IDE securely and adequately.
-
How to Install Android Studio on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS
The Google-built Android Studio is a perfect match for developing apps on the vast mobile operating system. It features an intuitive interface and plenty of tools to help you work more efficiently while being compatible with IntelliJ IDEA’s integration galaxy, which brings together everything needed in one place. Hence, there are never any lost connections or forgotten source files again!
The Android Studio development environment is intended to make app building faster and more reliable than ever before. If you’re looking for a stable IDE, look no further! Eclipse has been around since 2006, so it’s not only outdated with time but also considered as “Student-ProjectIDE” because of its inability to compete against studios in terms of features or quality (although they are both excellent).
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of Android Studio on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install MariaDB 10.8 on Debian 11 Bullseye
MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.
-
How to use SCP and SFTP to securely transfer files | Enable Sysadmin
By using SSH-based authentication, SFTP and SCP are handy commands for moving files between systems securely.
-
How to Install LXDE Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
LXDE, better known as Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment, is a free desktop environment known for being lightweight, fast, and energy-efficient. It can replace the standard default GNOME Desktop on your Ubuntu Jammy Jellyfisk desktop, which can be desired by users with low-powered computers, laptops, and netbooks.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LXDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install PyCharm IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers with its wide range of essential tools such as analyzing code, debugging, and integration. The IDE also comes with the command line, connects to a database, creates a virtual environment, and manages your version control system (Git).
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PyCharm Community, Professional or Educational, with Flatpak or Snapcraft (Snap) on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install Steam on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS
Steam is a video game cross-platform that Valve created. It was launched as a standalone software client in September 2003 as a way for Valve to provide automatic updates for their games and expanded to include games from third-party publishers and now boasts a library filled with thousands if not tens of thousands of games across all gaming consoles.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Steam Launcher on your Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal and APT package manager utilizing the APT from the Pop!_OS nonfree repository or importing the official steam repository, which you can then install the stable branch, or for users that want to see the next version release of Steam’s launcher, you can install the beta branch.
-
How to Create an ISO from Current Installation in Ubuntu 22.04
Most operating systems and large size applications come in ISO format which includes all the required installation files. An ISO file is an ideal representation of all files and folders placed in a single file that can be easily shared. You can easily create your current installation back in an ISO format in Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Enable and Use SSH on Ubuntu 22.04
SSH is a secure shell network protocol that is used to communicate between the two computers over the internet, one is known as the client machine and the other is known as the host machine. The package of the openSSH can be installed using the default packages of the openssh-server in Ubuntu 22.04. In this write-up, the apt package manager is used to install the SSH server on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Get Public IP from Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04
An Internet Protocol commonly referred as IP address is a numerical representation of a device identification number connected with the Internet. It’s a unique ID that separates one device from another connected to the network thus is different for each device. There are usually two types of IP address; private and public. The private IP address is the address that router assigns to each device while public IP address is assigned by Internet Service Provider (ISP).
In this guide, we will check out how to get public IP from a terminal on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Install Envoy Proxy on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
In this tutorial guide, I will show you how to install Envoy Proxy Server on Ubuntu 22.04
Envoy is an L7 proxy and communication bus designed for large modern service-oriented architecture. The project was born out of the belief that the network should be transparent to applications. When network and application problems occur, it should be easy to determine the source of the problem.
Envoy is an open-source edge and service proxy, designed for cloud-native applications. Let’s dive in and learn how to install Envoy on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to conduct Linux privilege escalations
Windows and Linux are the two systems penetration testers are most likely to encounter during engagements, author and security researcher Alexis Ahmed said, so knowing how to conduct privilege escalation on each is paramount.
Ahmed wrote Privilege Escalation Techniques to teach pen testers and ethical hackers different privilege escalation techniques for Windows and Linux devices. One Linux privilege escalation technique he detailed in the book is kernel exploitation. Linux user space has restricted permissions, while kernel space has more privileges, making it an attractive target to attackers.
-
