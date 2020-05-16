Proprietary Software Leftovers Canvas and other Online Learning Platforms Aren't Perfect—Just Ask Students At Dartmouth College in 2021, for example, administrators inaccurately accused students of cheating based on a misinterpretation of data from Canvas, a “Learning Management Software” (LMS) platform that offers online access to coursework for classes. Unfortunately, Canvas, Blackboard, and other LMS systems like them are often used, incorrectly, as arbiters of truth during examinations. Suspicious of cheating, administrators at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine conducted a flawed dragnet review of an entire year’s worth of student log data from Canvas. When a student advocate reached out to us about the situation, EFF determined that the logs easily could have been generated by the automated syncing of course material to devices logged into Canvas but not being used during an exam. In many of the students’ cases, the log entries were not even relevant to the tests being taken. We call on both Canvas and Blackboard to put clearer disclaimers on their log data and publicly defend any student who has been accused of misusing these platforms. EFF, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), students, professors, and even alumni reached out to the school. In our letter, we explained it was simply impossible to know from the logs alone if a student intentionally accessed any of the files, and that even Canvas acknowledged log entries are not reliable records of user activity. After press coverage from the New York Times, which also found that students’ devices could automatically generate Canvas activity data even when no one was using them, Dartmouth withdrew the disciplinary charges and apologized to the students. To help students in similar situations, we’ve written a guide for anyone accused of cheating based on inaccurate data like this.

French push for AI auto-translation of European research The European Union is set to launch a drive to translate more scholarly research into local languages using artificial intelligence technology. The push to challenge English as science’s default language is being led by the French presidency of the EU as part of broader reforms of research assessment, but campaigners have warned that automation must not lead to neglect for the venues that develop native academic vocabularies.

Nine Microsoft vulnerabilities in top 15 exploited routinely in 2021 Among these were six remotely exploitable flaws in Microsoft Exchange Server. Four of these flaws were given the name ProxyLogon. Top of the list was Log4Shell which affects a logging library used by the Apache Web server software. Following it was an RCE in components of Zoho (Web-based business tools). Also on the list were Atlassian Confluence Server and Data Centre, VMware vSphere Client, Pulse Secure, Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy.

Microsoft post on Linux vulnerability omits essential detail Microsoft has issued a long write-up about flaws that could lead to escalation of privilege on Linux systems, which it has collectively called Nimbuspwn, but failed to mention that none of these flaws can be exploited remotely.

Why Private Equity, Not Microsoft, Is Likely Circling Ubisoft While the Bloomberg report makes it clear that people familiar with Ubisoft affairs singled out big private equity firms like Blackstone and KKR as the alleged entities studying the company, it wasn’t long before rumors of Ubisoft being the next Microsoft purchase swirled Twitter. But Ubisoft being brought into the Xbox fold would be a highly unlikely development, at least for now.

Assassin’s Creed Publisher Ubisoft Draws Buyout Interest Several private equity firms including Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. have been studying the French business, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Ubisoft hasn’t entered into any serious negotiations with potential acquirers, and it’s unclear whether its major shareholder is willing to pursue a deal, the people said.

If Ubisoft Is Selling, Could Microsoft Or Sony Be Buying? All of this has led to a long term stock slide down from a high of $23 a share in 2018 to now just $9 today. They have a market cap of 4.72 billion Euros, or about $5 billion USD, which looks like a somewhat easy acquisition for either Sony, who just spent $3.6 billion on Bungie, who makes a single game, or Microsoft, who just spent a colossal $68.7 billion on Activision Blizzard, subject to regulatory approval.

Ubisoft Reportedly Being Targeted for Acquisition It's unknown how a potential acquisition of Ubisoft may affect its games, if at all, but current and former Ubisoft employees also told Kotaku that the publisher is currently experiencing production issues, evidenced by several delays, among other things.

Games: Rockchip, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, and Steam Rockchip RK3566 SoC gets into $150 Anbernic RG503 gaming handheld with OLED display - CNX Software Rockchip RK3566 processor is designed for AIoT applications like NVR systems, but we’ve seen it integrated into mini PCs, TV boxes, and now a gaming handheld with the Anbernic RG503 equipped with a 4.95-inch OLED display.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is out now | GamingOnLinux The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe from Crows Crows Crows is out now with Native Linux support and it's looking good. In no time at all, it gained an Overwhelmingly Positive review score on Steam so it seems this new expanded edition has been worth it for both the developer and players. "When a simple-minded individual named Stanley discovers that the co-workers in his office have mysteriously vanished, he sets off to find answers. You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will make a choice, and you will have your choices taken from you. The game will end, the game will never end. Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again. You are not here to win. The Stanley Parable is a game that plays you."

Building and management sim Tavern Master comes to Linux | GamingOnLinux Now you have a chance to build up and run your own tavern, with the positively reviewed Tavern Master now having a Native Linux build released. The new Linux release came along with version 1.1 that went live on April 26 and came with many other improvements. "Tavern Master is a medieval tavern management game where you are in charge of building, maintaining and running your very own cozy tavern! Buy tables and benches, fill barrels with drinks, hire staff and you are ready to serve your first customers. Make sure your employees are happy, there are enough drinks and seats for guests and soon you will be able to expand your business in various ways."

SteamOS 3.2 Beta brings a new Steam Deck Fan Curve, experimental Refresh Rate Switching | GamingOnLinux Valve has only just put SteamOS 3.1 into the Stable channel with tons of improvements and there's already a Beta available for SteamOS 3.2 with some big goodies. The first is that Valve are trying to deal with all the noise complaints about the fan. As it turns out, there's multiple fans being used in the Steam Deck, and one of them gives this annoying high-pitch whine. Since I've had a replacement recently, I've now seen first-hand just how annoying it is. The new OS-controlled fan curve should improve that making it near-silent in low usage and there's adjustments for how it responds to different temperatures. A definite improvement on my end but temperatures will be higher, since often the fan is running at a much lower speed than before. I'll take a slight increase in temps to not have my Steam Deck simulate my Tinnitus.

Proton Experimental fixes video playback in Ember Knights, Ghostwire: Tokyo and more Valve has put up a new build of Proton Experimental for April 27, this is the special version of Proton you can switch to that has all the latest fixes but less testing.