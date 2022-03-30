What's New in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish"? Canonical has finally released the latest LTS version of Ubuntu—22.04 "Jammy Jellyfish." Here are some of its new features. The new long-term support (LTS) release of Ubuntu has arrived—big news in the Ubuntu community. New versions may come every six months, but LTS releases land only once every two years, and they can receive updates from Canonical for up to a decade. That means the features on display below represent what many people will see on their computers for years to come. So what separates Ubuntu 22.04 from Ubuntu 20.04? Is it worth an upgrade, and is this the release you might stick with for the long haul? Here are some of the most enticing changes.

Free enterprise systems management tool Uyuni releases stable version The Uyuni project has released a new stable version of its eponymous free enterprise systems-management tool that supports SUSE distros as well as Red Hat (and its many relatives), Ubuntu, and Debian. Named after the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, the world's biggest salt flat, Uyuni is the open-source muscle behind SUSE's commercial enterprise fleet-management tool, SUSE Manager, and you can have a look at its latest emission, 2022.3, here.