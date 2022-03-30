Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Beta is out and is ready to take your servers to new heights
For many businesses, the production operating system begins and ends with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This is an operating system built for stability, security, reliability and agility. It’s everything many corporations depend on and is constantly raising the bar on every conceivable front.
The upcoming release of RHEL 9 is no exception. This upcoming iteration also marks a first in the history of Red Hat Enterprise Linux in that it’s the first release to be based on CentOS Stream, which enables developers to contribute to and test code prior to a release.
