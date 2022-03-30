What's New in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish"?
Canonical has finally released the latest LTS version of Ubuntu—22.04 "Jammy Jellyfish." Here are some of its new features.
The new long-term support (LTS) release of Ubuntu has arrived—big news in the Ubuntu community. New versions may come every six months, but LTS releases land only once every two years, and they can receive updates from Canonical for up to a decade. That means the features on display below represent what many people will see on their computers for years to come.
So what separates Ubuntu 22.04 from Ubuntu 20.04? Is it worth an upgrade, and is this the release you might stick with for the long haul? Here are some of the most enticing changes.
Free enterprise systems management tool Uyuni releases stable version
The Uyuni project has released a new stable version of its eponymous free enterprise systems-management tool that supports SUSE distros as well as Red Hat (and its many relatives), Ubuntu, and Debian.
Named after the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, the world's biggest salt flat, Uyuni is the open-source muscle behind SUSE's commercial enterprise fleet-management tool, SUSE Manager, and you can have a look at its latest emission, 2022.3, here.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Beta is out and is ready to take your servers to new heights
For many businesses, the production operating system begins and ends with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This is an operating system built for stability, security, reliability and agility. It’s everything many corporations depend on and is constantly raising the bar on every conceivable front.
The upcoming release of RHEL 9 is no exception. This upcoming iteration also marks a first in the history of Red Hat Enterprise Linux in that it’s the first release to be based on CentOS Stream, which enables developers to contribute to and test code prior to a release.
Fwupd 1.8 Linux Firmware Updating Tool Is Out With Support for New Hardware, More
Fwupd 1.8 comes with support for new devices, which you can now update their firmware under a GNU/Linux distribution. These include CH341A SPI programmer, Logitech M550, M650, and K650 devices, as well as System76’s Launch Lite configurable keyboard.
Fwupd 1.8 adds support for more ELAN fingerprint readers, more integrated Wacom panels, more NovaCustom machines, more StaLabs StarLite laptops, More TUXEDO Computers laptops, FlatFrog devices, and Quectel EM05 LTE Cat 4 IoT modules.
