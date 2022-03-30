today's howtos
-
Ansible Variables - OSTechNix
In our last article we discussed what Ansible playbooks are and how to create and run tasks through playbooks. In this article, we will go one step further and learn how to use variables in Ansible playbooks.
-
How to Enable/Disable Firewall on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
When it comes to firewall protection for your system, the default Ubuntu UFW program is a great option. It is short for “uncomplicated firewall.” It allows users with little knowledge of how Linux IPTABLES can secure your home network or server without the need to learn complicated long-tail commands that are more for the sysadmin side of things.
The tutorial is aimed more at new Ubuntu desktop users, but servers can also use the same commands on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. You will learn how to check, enable and disable the UFW firewall and, for desktop users, install the firewall GUI to better control UFW for users that do not want to use the terminal in the future.
-
How to Install Blender 3D on Ubuntu 22.04?
Blender is an application used for creating and editing 3D models and it is an open-source application, moreover, it is available for all operating systems including Linux.
Blender contains all the tools including creating 3D models, sculpting, animating, rigging, and rendering. In this write-up, we will find out the methods by which we can install the Blender 3D on the Ubuntu 22.04 through the command line methods.
-
How to Install Brave Browser on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS
Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused internet browser that sets itself apart from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings.
Brave claims that its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome. Even with multiple tabs open at once, the new Brave Software uses 66% less memory and has 50 million more active users than before – a growth of 2X in 5 years!
-
How to Install MongoDB on RockyLinux 8
MongoDB is an open-source document-oriented database program. It is a NoSQL, high-performance, and scalable database system that uses JSON-like documents with schemata. MongoDB stores data in flexible, JSON-like documents with dynamic schemata instead of enforcing a rigid relational structure. It has better horizontal scalability than traditional RDBMS.
MongoDB is a NoSQL program which means we do not have to configure it for relational databases. It also has automatic sharding and replica set configurations. So, there is no need to have server-side scripting knowledge to use this dataBase system, unlike other systems such as MySQL, Oracle DBMS, etc. We would require only Web development skills to create our web application around MongoDB.
In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to install MongoDB on a Rocky Linux 8 system.
-
How to Install MakeMKV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
MakeMKV is a free, open-source tool that can convert video clips from DVDs and Blu-rays, usually encrypted. The output will have most information preserved but not changed; it’s perfect for people who want their media without hassle or headache caused by software limitations like those found with other transcoder apps.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or upgrade to the latest version of MakeMKV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository by the MakeMKV team to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Flatpak is a tool for deploying and managing software packages on the Linux operating system. It provides an isolated environment where users can run applications without affecting other parts of their computers.
With Flatpaks, installing an application is like pulling it into your local repository. Links have then generated that point from the right places in Filesystem to where you can find these files–these hard links will be efficient for disk space since they’re simple compared with doing things through traditional methods.
Most Ubuntu LTS users know that the distribution focuses on stability over newer features, especially once the LTS has aged after its initial release with packages being frozen. For example, you may want to install the latest version of an application such as Discord, VLC, Spotify, or Ubuntu does not have the application together, making often third-party package managers use it as a backup.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Flatpak on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish and enable Flathub to search, install, maintain or remove Flatpak applications as an alternative the standard APT package manager, Launchpad PPA’s and especially Snap packages from Snapcraft.io.
-
How to Install FileZilla on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
FileZilla is an easy-to-use, free FTP client with cross-platform support. You can download it for Windows or Linux on both server and client sides! It also supports sftp connections, so you can transfer files without having them wrapped up in (.zip) archives too much—this way, there’s less traffic on your network while still getting everything done quickly.
-
How to Install PHP on Ubuntu 22.04
PHP, short for PHP hypertext preprocessor, is one of the server-side programming languages. It is widely used in web development for supporting and running PHP applications on a web server. It first appeared in 1995 but is now currently maintained by Zend technologies. Many content management systems (CMS) such as WordPress and Lavaravel are written in PHP.
-
How to create a animated GIF on Ubuntu | FOSS Linux
So, you might have probably come across GIFs in your daily social media life, and you are wondering how you can create your animated GIFs. GIFs have revolutionized the internet and the social media world. A GIF is a bitmap image for pictures that support multiple images per file or animations and up to 256 distinct colors per frame in the computing world.
In a gist, a GIF is just any short video(mostly less than 10s) without audio, usually looping once played. I hope now that demystifies what a GIF is.
Below is an example of a GIF we created with some of the tools discussed in this post.
-
How to Use the sar Command on Linux
The sar command, or System Activity Reporter, is part of the sysstat package. It captures a set of statistical information such as CPU load, memory paging, memory utilization, swap usage, network I/O, and much more. It makes this data accessible to you in real-time snapshots—showing you what’s happening on your computer right now—and in historical reports.
-
How to Install/Upgrade GIT on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
GIT is a free and open-source version control system that can efficiently manage small projects or huge ones. It enables multiple developers to work together on nonlinear development, as it tracks changes in source code for each branch of our project’s history. Hence, we never lose anything by going back through old stages if something goes wrong!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest or upgrade GIT on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish using the GIT Maintainers PPA.
-
How to Install Zoom on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Zoom is a communications technology platform that provides videotelephony and real-time online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform. The client can be used in a variety of ways to improve communication and collaboration. With its easy-to-use platform, users can connect with colleagues, classmates, and customers in real-time from any device.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the Zoom on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using either the flatpak package manager or the snapcraft package manager, with some tips for maintaining or removing software in the future.
-
How Raspberry Pi Detects Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves [Ed: Sounds weird and possibly untrue]
The Raspberry Pi is a multi-purpose single-board computer that was initially released to explain the computer system concepts to the students in the schools and colleges, but later on, it was being used for different daily life applications. The Raspberry Pi is being used in domestic automation as well as industrial automation. The Raspberry is also being used in electronic projects as well as in the world of robotics.
Recently, the Raspberry Pi surprised everyone when it was being used to detect the malware using the electromagnetic waves, now how it is being used for this purpose will be explored in this write-up.
-
How to Install Thunderbird Mail on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Thunderbird Mail is a free, open-source email client that can be used on your desktop computer and mobile devices like iPhone or Android. The mail client software was initially developed by the Mozilla Foundation but is now maintained by the Thunderbird community for the community.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Thunderbird Mail on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three installations method of APT, Flatpak, and Snap.
-
How to Install Synaptic Package Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The Synaptic Package Manager is a graphical tool that makes installing, updating, and removing packages easy. It’s perfect for those unfamiliar with command-line options because of its user-friendly interface, and you can begin to learn more in-depth about how packages work and system maintenance.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Synaptic Package Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish for users that wish to use a feature packaged package manager GUI solution compared to Ubuntu’s default GUI package management or the command line terminal.
-
How to Install Slack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Slack is an app that lets you communicate with your team in real-time. It’s the perfect solution for development teams and corporations who want to integrate many services, run groups meetings, etc., using Slack’s channels system, which allows users (teams) to create their topics or discuss customer issues cohesively within one channel while also featuring voice & video calls as well file-sharing capabilities or just about anything else!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Slack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using two different methods of installation, Flatpak, and Snap, and how to update, maintain or remove using both package managers.
-
How to Install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Siege is an open-source multi-threaded regression test and benchmark utility focusing primarily on load testing and benchmarking. It can stress test a single URL with a user-defined number of simulated users or read many URLs into memory and stress them simultaneously. The program reports the total number of hits recorded, bytes transferred, response time, concurrency, and return status.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish, along with some basic commands on testing the limits of your servers using the command line terminal.
-
How to Securely Erase Data From Your USB Drive or SD Card in Linux
USB drives and SD cards have become everyday tech accessories these days. But their widespread use also makes them a security concern. Since these devices often contain personal data, you must wipe them entirely before giving them to someone else. Plus, it's good to get rid of any data on storage devices before throwing them away.
Linux offers several tools that make wiping personal data effortless. Below, we look at some of the ways you can securely erase data from your USB drive or SD card in Linux.
-
SQL Truncate Table Command
The SQL truncate command removes the data within a database table while preserving the table metadata, including the table schema.
-
SQL Mod Function
Using mathematical operations, we can use numerical data to create new datasets and insightful information because it is unavoidable when working with databases.
This short article will discuss how to use the mod function in Standard SQL.
-
SQL Length of String
Strings are a fundamental part of any database administrator or programmer. They allow you to store textual information within a database.
This article will discuss how you can determine the length of a string type in Standard SQL.
In Standard SQL, there are three main methods to determine the length of a string.
-
SQL Day of Week
Date and time are significant when working with data. They allow us to keep track of the changes made to the database within specific time intervals.
However, in SQL databases, you need to specify the date in full (i.e., the year, month, and date.) Hence, if you need to access only a specific part of the date, you must perform a particular operation.
This article will look at how we can extract the day of the week from a date value using both Legacy and Standard SQL.
Although some database engines still support legacy SQL, we recommend the option for Standard SQL to ensure compatibility with major database engines.
-
SQL Convert Varchar to Numeric
Conversion is a prevalent task for programmers and database engineers. This article will explore how to convert a varchar type to a numeric type in Standard SQL.
It must be taken into consideration that when we say Standard SQL, we mean techniques and methods universally adopted by relational database engines.
-
Using ripgrep Command in Linux
ripgrep is an excellent outcome of the RIIR (re-write it in Rust) effort going on in the open source community. It is intended to be a superior replacement for the classic grep command.
-
Linux Rename File Starting with Dash
While naming a file, it is a common and recommended practice to not start or end a file name with a hyphen (dash), space, underscore, and period (dot). However, sometimes you can mistakenly start a file name with a dash. Although it’s fine, but this naming can be a little problematic as the options (switches) of almost all Linux commands start with a dash. In this case, if you pass that file name starting with a dash to a Linux command, it will be treated as the command option (switch) and will most likely fail. The most common problem occurs when you try to rename this file to remove the dash. However, this will not be a problem for you anymore as we are going to show you how to rename a file starting with a dash in a Linux OS.
-
Run Cron Tasks Using Golang
Crontab, or Cron for short, is a very handy utility that may be found in Unix-like operating systems. It enables you to conduct commands or actions at a given time. Cron is often used for conducting recurring actions like backups, file deletion, log collection, automatic system maintenance, and more.
A scheduled task, commonly known as a cron job, determines when to execute by using extremely specific time formats. You may, for example, build a basic cronjob that runs when the system reboots.
-
