Games: Godot Engine, Bugsnax, Trigon: Space Story, Kaiju Wars
Godot Engine - Godot Sprint and User Meeting Barcelona June 2022
After a couple of years of online-only events, we are bringing back some in-person Godot events. More precisely, today we are announcing two events taking place at Barcelona: a Godot Sprint for contributors (June 2nd & 3rd) and a Godot User Meeting (June 4th). Both events will be free of charge.
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 7
This new 4.0 alpha 7 comes with one week delay on our every-other-week release schedule, since I was taking some time off But that means it got time for even more features and bug fixes to be finalized, reviewed and merged. See past alpha releases for details (alpha 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6).
Be aware that during the alpha stage the engine is still not feature-complete or stable. There will likely be breaking changes between this release and the first beta release. Only the beta will mark the so-called "feature freeze".
As such, we do not recommend porting existing projects to this and other upcoming alpha releases unless you are prepared to do it again to fix future incompatibilities. However, if you can port some existing projects and demos to the new version, that may provide a lot of useful information about critical issues still left to fix.
Most importantly: Make backups before opening any existing project in Godot 4.0 alpha builds. There is no easy way back once a project has been (partially) converted.
Bugsnax out on Steam, looking good on Steam Deck but tweak needed on Linux desktop | GamingOnLinux
Bugsnax, originally a console exclusive for PlayStation and an Epic Exclusive on PC, was just released on Steam. Thankfully it works well on Steam Deck but on Linux desktops you need a small adjustment for the Windows version running through Proton.
Trigon: Space Story is a fresh FTL-like space strategy game out now | GamingOnLinux
Now this looks pretty darn cool. Did you enjoy FTL: Faster Than Light? Well, Trigon: Space Story looks very much inspired by it but with much more modern graphics. Developed by Sernur.tech and published by Gameforge 4D GmbH, it doesn't just looked like FTL, they were directly inspired by it to create an FTL 2 that never came. Nice to see a title with full Linux support too, with a Native Linux build available.
Trigon: Space Story places you in the captain's seat of a fully customizable starship. Here you manage everything from the weapons systems and engines to the day-to-day tasks of the crew. Each time you play it's fresh, with a procedurally generated universe that has you travel through 9 different sectors with over 10 individual systems. With dangerous space anomalies, roving gangs of space pirates, and a complex web of intergalactic politics to navigate, you will need to strategize each approach with myriad factors to consider.
Kaiju Wars seems like Into the Breach but it's much more and it's out now | GamingOnLinux
Taken at face value, you could easily think that Kaiju Wars was close to Into the Breach but after playing it, I can safely tell you it's a whole lot more than that. While they both have you command armies on small maps against incoming enemies, Kaiju Wars has a bunch of extras that really do set the two games nicely apart.
In Kaiju Wars you're defending cities against huge creatures, and to do so you need to construct buildings and an army (and repair them when destroyed). The gameplay is a bit more flexible and forgiving that way compared with Into the Breach. Here you don't kill anything, you only really slow them down for them to come back and stomp all over your cities in later missions.
