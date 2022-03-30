Microsoft's Anti-Linux Propaganda and Security Leftovers
-
Microsoft Issues Report of Russian Cyberattacks against Ukraine [Ed: Microsoft is largely responsible for the Russian attacks on Ukraine's tech side. But Bruce Schneier helps Microsoft lie about the whole thing.]
-
How Linux Became the New Bullseye for Bad Guys [Ed: Microsoft puts back doors in things and has actively exploited zero-day flaws; so it seems to have weaponised the media to libel "Linux" and distract from Microsoft's culpability]
-
Microsoft warns: These flaws could give attackers root privileges on Linux desktops [Ed: Site called "Linux security" helps Microsoft smear "Linux" to deflect attention away from Microsoft's own catastrophes, which are costing lives already]
-
Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, March 2022
Every month we review the work funded by Freexian’s Debian LTS offering. Please find the report for March below.
-
Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome
Google has released Chrome version 101.0.4951.41 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
-
Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
Cisco has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Cisco products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
-
Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium, golang-1.7, and golang-1.8), Fedora (bettercap, chisel, containerd, doctl, gobuster, golang-contrib-opencensus-resource, golang-github-appc-docker2aci, golang-github-appc-spec, golang-github-containerd-continuity, golang-github-containerd-stargz-snapshotter, golang-github-coredns-corefile-migration, golang-github-envoyproxy-protoc-gen-validate, golang-github-francoispqt-gojay, golang-github-gogo-googleapis, golang-github-gohugoio-testmodbuilder, golang-github-google-containerregistry, golang-github-google-slothfs, golang-github-googleapis-gnostic, golang-github-googlecloudplatform-cloudsql-proxy, golang-github-grpc-ecosystem-gateway-2, golang-github-haproxytech-client-native, golang-github-haproxytech-dataplaneapi, golang-github-instrumenta-kubeval, golang-github-intel-goresctrl, golang-github-oklog, golang-github-pact-foundation, golang-github-prometheus, golang-github-prometheus-alertmanager, golang-github-prometheus-node-exporter, golang-github-prometheus-tsdb, golang-github-redteampentesting-monsoon, golang-github-spf13-cobra, golang-github-xordataexchange-crypt, golang-gopkg-src-d-git-4, golang-k8s-apiextensions-apiserver, golang-k8s-code-generator, golang-k8s-kube-aggregator, golang-k8s-sample-apiserver, golang-k8s-sample-controller, golang-mongodb-mongo-driver, golang-storj-drpc, golang-x-perf, gopass, grpcurl, onionscan, shellz, shhgit, snowcrash, stb, thunderbird, and xq), Oracle (gzip, kernel, and polkit), Slackware (curl), SUSE (buildah, cifs-utils, firewalld, golang-github-prometheus-prometheus, libaom, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (nginx and thunderbird).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 490 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development
And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy.
mesa 22.1.0-rc3
Hi list, I'd like to announce that Mesa 22.1.0-rc3 is now available for general consumption. There's a lot here, stuff for dzn, util, vulkan, r300, nir, intel, radv, anv, ac, crocus. The biggest change is lots of backports for kopper and zink with their supporting changes, such as wgl which Mike was gracious enough to manually backport for me, thanks Mike. please enjoy, and as always, report any issues. Cheers, Dylan
Events: LibreOffice, Bootlin, and DebConf22
Mozilla: Paywalls, Speech Recognition (Voice Collection), and Rust
Recent comments
1 min ago
20 min 53 sec ago
45 min 9 sec ago
48 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
1 day 14 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago