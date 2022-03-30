Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Microsoft's Anti-Linux Propaganda and Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of April 2022 09:01:32 PM Filed under
Microsoft
Security
  • Microsoft Issues Report of Russian Cyberattacks against Ukraine [Ed: Microsoft is largely responsible for the Russian attacks on Ukraine's tech side. But Bruce Schneier helps Microsoft lie about the whole thing.]
  • How Linux Became the New Bullseye for Bad Guys [Ed: Microsoft puts back doors in things and has actively exploited zero-day flaws; so it seems to have weaponised the media to libel "Linux" and distract from Microsoft's culpability]
  • Microsoft warns: These flaws could give attackers root privileges on Linux desktops [Ed: Site called "Linux security" helps Microsoft smear "Linux" to deflect attention away from Microsoft's own catastrophes, which are costing lives already]
  • Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, March 2022

    Every month we review the work funded by Freexian’s Debian LTS offering. Please find the report for March below.

  • Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome

    Google has released Chrome version 101.0.4951.41 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.

  • Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products

    Cisco has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Cisco products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium, golang-1.7, and golang-1.8), Fedora (bettercap, chisel, containerd, doctl, gobuster, golang-contrib-opencensus-resource, golang-github-appc-docker2aci, golang-github-appc-spec, golang-github-containerd-continuity, golang-github-containerd-stargz-snapshotter, golang-github-coredns-corefile-migration, golang-github-envoyproxy-protoc-gen-validate, golang-github-francoispqt-gojay, golang-github-gogo-googleapis, golang-github-gohugoio-testmodbuilder, golang-github-google-containerregistry, golang-github-google-slothfs, golang-github-googleapis-gnostic, golang-github-googlecloudplatform-cloudsql-proxy, golang-github-grpc-ecosystem-gateway-2, golang-github-haproxytech-client-native, golang-github-haproxytech-dataplaneapi, golang-github-instrumenta-kubeval, golang-github-intel-goresctrl, golang-github-oklog, golang-github-pact-foundation, golang-github-prometheus, golang-github-prometheus-alertmanager, golang-github-prometheus-node-exporter, golang-github-prometheus-tsdb, golang-github-redteampentesting-monsoon, golang-github-spf13-cobra, golang-github-xordataexchange-crypt, golang-gopkg-src-d-git-4, golang-k8s-apiextensions-apiserver, golang-k8s-code-generator, golang-k8s-kube-aggregator, golang-k8s-sample-apiserver, golang-k8s-sample-controller, golang-mongodb-mongo-driver, golang-storj-drpc, golang-x-perf, gopass, grpcurl, onionscan, shellz, shhgit, snowcrash, stb, thunderbird, and xq), Oracle (gzip, kernel, and polkit), Slackware (curl), SUSE (buildah, cifs-utils, firewalld, golang-github-prometheus-prometheus, libaom, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (nginx and thunderbird).

»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development

And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy. Read more

mesa 22.1.0-rc3

Hi list,

I'd like to announce that Mesa 22.1.0-rc3 is now available for general
consumption. There's a lot here, stuff for dzn, util, vulkan, r300,
nir, intel, radv, anv, ac, crocus. The biggest change is lots of
backports for kopper and zink with their supporting changes, such as
wgl which Mike was gracious enough to manually backport for me, thanks
Mike.

please enjoy, and as always, report any issues.

Cheers,
Dylan
Read more

Events: LibreOffice, Bootlin, and DebConf22

Mozilla: Paywalls, Speech Recognition (Voice Collection), and Rust

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6