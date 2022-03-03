Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is the most successful commercial Linux in the world. In their 2012 fiscal year, Red Hat smashed through the $1 billion dollar revenue mark. But insiders whisper that if it hadn’t have been for CentOS, Red Hat would have been a $10 billion dollar company long before they passed the $1 billion dollar milestone.

Red Hat generates revenue from RHEL by selling subscriptions. A subscription provides access to corporate-grade customer support, cloud-based services, managed solutions, packaged software, and more. Knowing you have the appropriate levels of support available makes the adoption of RHEL by your organization much more attractive. If you’re trusting your critical processes to RHEL, you need to know Red Hat has your back.

Organizations without the budget for RHEL subscriptions still desired RHEL’s stability and performance. RHEL—just like every other Linux—is based on a number of open source projects such as the Linux kernel. That in turn means the RHEL source code must be made publicly available, at no cost. Anyone can review the code, and anyone can modify it or use it to create a new product. To satisfy those terms, the RHEL source code is available to anyone who wants it.