Rocky Linux and Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Is Rocky Linux the new CentOS?
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is the most successful commercial Linux in the world. In their 2012 fiscal year, Red Hat smashed through the $1 billion dollar revenue mark. But insiders whisper that if it hadn’t have been for CentOS, Red Hat would have been a $10 billion dollar company long before they passed the $1 billion dollar milestone.
Red Hat generates revenue from RHEL by selling subscriptions. A subscription provides access to corporate-grade customer support, cloud-based services, managed solutions, packaged software, and more. Knowing you have the appropriate levels of support available makes the adoption of RHEL by your organization much more attractive. If you’re trusting your critical processes to RHEL, you need to know Red Hat has your back.
Organizations without the budget for RHEL subscriptions still desired RHEL’s stability and performance. RHEL—just like every other Linux—is based on a number of open source projects such as the Linux kernel. That in turn means the RHEL source code must be made publicly available, at no cost. Anyone can review the code, and anyone can modify it or use it to create a new product. To satisfy those terms, the RHEL source code is available to anyone who wants it.
-
3 ways building digital acumen can impact business success
The value of agility and real-time information grew in ways companies could never have imagined during the pandemic. Suddenly, organizations had to lean in on technology to help colleagues work seamlessly and intuitively – from anywhere in the world, including their own homes and remote workspaces. We were well on our way to delivering a “Digital Dow” by early 2020, but technology implementations alone weren’t sufficient for what we were about to experience.
Sixty percent of our workforce continued to work on-site, in labs, manufacturing spaces, and other essential roles to keep our plants running and delivering for our customers. And many salaried and other workers transitioned to a new remote work environment in which they were alone yet needed to be connected to colleagues, customers, and partners.
In short, technology alone wasn’t going to get us where we needed to be; people needed to invest time to learn and use the platforms that we had put in place.
We are working within our company to aggressively improve adoption and optimize usage of our digital capabilities. (I recently named an enterprise change leader in that role, recognizing that this goes further than implementation and adoption.) People need to understand why we’re changing and where their work fits in.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Mindshare Committee Quarterly Report – Q1 2022
The Mindshare Committee publishes a Quarterly Report, with this post being our second edition. It covers activities from the Mindshare Committee and related teams for the months of January, February, and March of 2022. As always, we welcome feedback on how we can improve these reports in the related Mindshare ticket.
-
Process Formula 1 telemetry with Quarkus and OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka | Red Hat Developer
The story we just told plays out on every race weekend in the Formula 1 season.
We are not lucky enough to be drivers, so let's see how the engineers on the team can exploit multiple software technologies to process telemetry data in a Java application in real time.
During the free practices, qualifying, and race, a huge amount of data is collected by the car's sensors and sent back to the team to be analyzed. The analysis improves the car's performance, spots anomalies, and provides feedback to the driver to help them shave a few milliseconds off of each lap.
-
Red Hat’s The State of Enterprise Open Source report : Telecommunications industry highlights [Ed: Red Hat does not even use "Open Source" to make this report]
Red Hat’s fourth annual The State of Enterprise Open Source report highlights how organizations have adapted to new open source tools and technologies, whether due to external events, or through proactive choice in selecting methods and implementations which can provide competitive advantage.
-
Use Red Hat's single sign-on technology to secure services through Kerberos | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat's single sign-on technology is an identity and access management solution based on standard identity protocols (SAML, OpenID Connect) to perform authentication of users and share user information for access control. Red Hat's SSO sources user information from a federated user database, or user federation, and it provides the option to configure the Kerberos protocol for this purpose.
In this article, you'll see how to set up Red Hat's SSO to authenticate users using the standard Kerberos protocol along with the Simple and Protected GSS_API Negotiation Mechanism (SPNEGO) specification.
To use Kerberos, Red Hat's SSO must set up an identity called a service principal. The user gains access to Red Hat's SSO through Kerberos in a two-step process: first they obtain a Ticket Granting Ticket (TGT) and then they obtain service tickets (ST).
Objects in the Kerberos key distribution center (KDC) database are known as principals. Each principal is a user, service, or host. For this example, you will add a user principal and an HTTP service principal.
-
Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development
And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy.
mesa 22.1.0-rc3
Hi list, I'd like to announce that Mesa 22.1.0-rc3 is now available for general consumption. There's a lot here, stuff for dzn, util, vulkan, r300, nir, intel, radv, anv, ac, crocus. The biggest change is lots of backports for kopper and zink with their supporting changes, such as wgl which Mike was gracious enough to manually backport for me, thanks Mike. please enjoy, and as always, report any issues. Cheers, Dylan
Events: LibreOffice, Bootlin, and DebConf22
Mozilla: Paywalls, Speech Recognition (Voice Collection), and Rust
