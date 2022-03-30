today's howtos
Obtain an Ansible Job output from Ansible Tower API
A couple of years back, I wrote a blogpost on obtaining the previous Job ID in Ansible Tower workflow. Now, let’s go further and create another module to obtain the output of such a job.
Before moving further, I want to specify that I talk about Ansible Tower since this is the most known name for this software, but I could also be talking about AWX or Ansible Controller since those are the same codebase. AWX is the open-source upstream project. Ansible Tower is the former name of the Red Hat product based on AWX. Ansible Controller is the name of the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2 component based on AWX.
GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering patch on openSUSE | Timo's openSUSE Posts
I’ve always, or at least ever since the development of the iconic Nokia N9 and the projects I was working on at the time, wanted “60 fps” silky smooth behavior from both phones and computers, and learned to be sensitive to that. GNOME has been fighting back a bit on that front for several years though on HiDPI displays, with also regressing at least on openSUSE a bit earlier which I was unable to pinpoint exact reason to. A combination of power management options helped, as have been kernel and GNOME fixes later on, so I have been mostly ok but still not happy.
Get System and Hardware Details with uname and lscpu on Debian – VITUX
This guide shows you how to retrieve system details of your Debian 11 or Debian 10 system, e.g. kernel name, kernel release, kernel version, hostname, hardware architecture, processor type, hardware platform and operating system information.
This guide was tested with Debian 10, but the commands shown here also work with other Linux distributions.
List Container in Golang
A list is an ordered data structure in which items are surrounded in square brackets and separated by commas. In contemporary programming, lists are among the most useful data structures. In this Go article, we’ll look at how it interacts with Lists.
Bash Check If File Not Exists
Regardless of any operating system you have been using, you must have used its file system at some point. These file systems are the main core of any system and let you save your data in it. There might be situations when you have to search for some particular file or directory from this file system using different search options.
Just like that, Linux came up with the Bash programming to search for a particular file using the Bash script in the terminal. We will be using the Bash shell scripts to look for the files in Ubuntu 20.04. Let’s get started. We have created a new Bash file with the name “file.sh” using the system’s “touch” query. To create a Bash script, we need to open this newly made file in the Linux “GNU Nano” editor.
3 Ways to Install Node.js on Ubuntu 22.04
Node.js is a runtime environment designed for the execution of the Javascript codes outside the browser and it also comes with many modules to build web applications. Node.js can be installed easily on Ubuntu 22.04 for testing or running different Javascript code.
In this write-up, we are going to explore the installation methods for the Node.js in Ubuntu 22.04 as well as discuss the basic usage of the Node.js on Ubuntu 22.04.
Using LSP in Emacs and Debian - anarcat
The Language Server Protocol (LSP) is a neat mechanism that provides a common interface to what used to be language-specific lookup mechanisms (like, say, running a Python interpreter in the background to find function definitions).
There is also ctags shipped with UNIX since forever, but that doesn't support looking backwards ("who uses this function"), linting, or refactoring. In short, LSP rocks, and how do I use it right now in my editor of choice (Emacs, in my case) and OS (Debian) please?
building Debian packages under qemu with sbuild - anarcat
I want to use qemu mainly because it provides better isolation than a chroot. I sponsor packages sometimes and while I typically audit the source code before building, it still feels like the extra protection shouldn't hurt.
I also like the idea of unifying my existing virtual machine setup with my build setup. My current VM is kind of all over the place: libvirt, vagrant, GNOME Boxes, etc?). I've been slowly converging over libvirt however, and most solutions I use right now rely on qemu under the hood, certainly not chroots...
I could also have decided to go with containers like LXC, LXD, Docker (with conbuilder, whalebuilder, docker-buildpackage), systemd-nspawn (with debspawn), or whatever: I didn't feel those offer the level of isolation that is provided by qemu.
The main downside of this approach is that it is (obviously) slower than native builds. But on modern hardware, that cost should be minimal.
Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development
And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy.
mesa 22.1.0-rc3
Hi list, I'd like to announce that Mesa 22.1.0-rc3 is now available for general consumption. There's a lot here, stuff for dzn, util, vulkan, r300, nir, intel, radv, anv, ac, crocus. The biggest change is lots of backports for kopper and zink with their supporting changes, such as wgl which Mike was gracious enough to manually backport for me, thanks Mike. please enjoy, and as always, report any issues. Cheers, Dylan
Events: LibreOffice, Bootlin, and DebConf22
Mozilla: Paywalls, Speech Recognition (Voice Collection), and Rust
