Proprietary Software: Vista 11 Failing Miserably and Qt Helps Push Ads Inside Native Programs
-
Windows 10 still growing, but Win 11 had another bad month, says AdDuplex
The apparent standstill of Windows 11 adoption is continuing for a second month, according to figures from ad platform AdDuplex.
-
Say No to Qt Style Sheets
You have two choices when it comes to giving a custom style to your Qt widgets.
Qt Style Sheets are very convenient for getting started — just a few CSS-like rules, and they work.
It is our experience, however, that Qt Style Sheets create too much trouble and a QStyle subclass (*) gives a better solution, in the long run.
-
Running Doom on Qt for MCUs
The demo utilizes Painted item to draw Doom to the application. The same method can be used in real world scenarios to draw custom content like video feed from a vehicle rear-view camera.
-
Digital advertising – Use cases and best practices [Ed: Qt is pushing in the direction of spyware, even worse than ordinary proprietary toolkit]
We are happy to announce our new Qt Digital Advertising Solution.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 424 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development
And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy.
mesa 22.1.0-rc3
Hi list, I'd like to announce that Mesa 22.1.0-rc3 is now available for general consumption. There's a lot here, stuff for dzn, util, vulkan, r300, nir, intel, radv, anv, ac, crocus. The biggest change is lots of backports for kopper and zink with their supporting changes, such as wgl which Mike was gracious enough to manually backport for me, thanks Mike. please enjoy, and as always, report any issues. Cheers, Dylan
Events: LibreOffice, Bootlin, and DebConf22
Mozilla: Paywalls, Speech Recognition (Voice Collection), and Rust
Recent comments
1 min ago
20 min 53 sec ago
45 min 9 sec ago
48 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
1 day 14 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago