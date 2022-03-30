Language Selection

Mozilla: Paywalls, Speech Recognition (Voice Collection), and Rust

Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development

And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy. Read more

mesa 22.1.0-rc3

Hi list,

I'd like to announce that Mesa 22.1.0-rc3 is now available for general
consumption. There's a lot here, stuff for dzn, util, vulkan, r300,
nir, intel, radv, anv, ac, crocus. The biggest change is lots of
backports for kopper and zink with their supporting changes, such as
wgl which Mike was gracious enough to manually backport for me, thanks
Mike.

please enjoy, and as always, report any issues.

Cheers,
Dylan
