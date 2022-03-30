And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy.

Events: LibreOffice, Bootlin, and DebConf22 Latin-American LibreOffice Conference 2022 will take place in Brasília The 2022 edition of the Latin-American LibreOffice Conference will take place in Brasilia, Brazil between August 25 and 26. The event will be held at the Catholic University of Brasília, in the Taquaritinga – DF.

Bootlin at Embedded Recipes and Kernel Recipes 2022, Paris - Bootlin's blog After 2 editions cancelled due to the pandemic, the famous Embedded Recipes and Kernel Recipes conferences are back: they will take place end of May and beginning of June in Paris!

DebConf22 bursary applications and call for papers are closing in less than 72 hours! - Bits from Debian If you intend to apply for a DebConf22 bursary and/or submit an event proposal and have not yet done so, please proceed as soon as possible! Bursary applications for DebConf22 will be accepted until May 1st at 23:59 UTC. Applications submitted after this deadline will not be considered.