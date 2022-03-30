Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of April 2022 11:06:56 PM

And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”.

“We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list.

“As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously!

Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy.