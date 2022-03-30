today's howtos
Resizing consoles automatically
I have 2 very useful shell scripts related to resizing consoles. The first is imaginatively called resize and just configures the terminal to be the requested size, neatly resizing an xterm or gnome-terminal...
How to install RStudio on a Chromebook in 2022
Today we are looking at how to install RStudio on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install Olive video editor on Debian 11 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Olive video editor on Debian 11. Enjoy! For the commands and more...
Scrolling Up and Down in the Linux Terminal | Linux Journal
Are you looking for the technique of scrolling through your Linux terminal? Brace yourself. This article is written for you. Today you’ll learn how to scroll up and down in the Linux terminal. So, let’s begin.
Install Adobe Acrobat Reader DC on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy
Learn the simple steps to install Adobe’s Acrobat Reader DC using Wine on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFIsh Linux for reading PDF files.
Adobe’s Acrobat Reader DC is a program that allows us to open and read PDF files and even edit. The basic version of Acrobat Reader is free of charge and can be easily downloaded from the Internet. However, with the free version of the program, you only have access to a subset of the available tools. To use features such as protecting and converting PDF files, you need the paid version of Adobe Acrobat.
Create a blog post series with navigation in Jekyll | Opensource.com
Blogging about individual self-contained ideas is great. However, some ideas require a more structured approach. Combining simple concepts into one big whole is a wonderful journey for both the writer and the reader, so I wanted to add a series feature to my Jekyll blog. As you may have guessed already, Jekyll's high degree of customization makes this a breeze.
Why use Apache Druid for your open source analytics database | Opensource.com
Analytics isn't just for internal stakeholders anymore. If you're building an analytics application for customers, you're probably wondering what the right database backend is for you.
Your natural instinct might be to use what you know, like PostgreSQL or MySQL. You might even think to extend a data warehouse beyond its core BI dashboards and reports. Analytics for external users is an important feature, though, so you need the right tool for the job.
The key to answering this comes down to user experience. Here are some key technical considerations for users of your external analytics apps.
Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development
And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy.
mesa 22.1.0-rc3
Hi list, I'd like to announce that Mesa 22.1.0-rc3 is now available for general consumption. There's a lot here, stuff for dzn, util, vulkan, r300, nir, intel, radv, anv, ac, crocus. The biggest change is lots of backports for kopper and zink with their supporting changes, such as wgl which Mike was gracious enough to manually backport for me, thanks Mike. please enjoy, and as always, report any issues. Cheers, Dylan
Events: LibreOffice, Bootlin, and DebConf22
Mozilla: Paywalls, Speech Recognition (Voice Collection), and Rust
