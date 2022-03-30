Security Leftovers
Why companies should focus on preventing privilege escalation [Ed: Was this multi-part series scheduled to coincide with Microsoft FUD? The timing seems odd or a tad suspicious. They publish lots of these parts about "privilege escalation" all of a sudden (when far more potent threats exist).]
Ahmed wrote Privilege Escalation Techniques to train red and blue team members on the importance of recognizing privilege escalation vulnerabilities and to teach security teams how to protect against privilege escalation attacks in Windows and Linux systems.
April ’22 Newsletter [Ed: Proprietary snake-oil for Linux; they probably target managers who have no clue...]
Our new Ubuntu Linux OS patch policies came just in time for the Ubuntu 22.04 release, so you can easily and quickly automate your updates whenever you’re ready.
Delta Electronics DIAEnergie (Update B ) [Ed: Severity 9.8 (out of 10!) and it's Microsoft Windows (DLLs), as usual. But the media is obsessing over "Linux", citing Microsoft as "source"... as if we should all thank Microsoft for the FUD]
Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development
And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy.
mesa 22.1.0-rc3
Hi list, I'd like to announce that Mesa 22.1.0-rc3 is now available for general consumption. There's a lot here, stuff for dzn, util, vulkan, r300, nir, intel, radv, anv, ac, crocus. The biggest change is lots of backports for kopper and zink with their supporting changes, such as wgl which Mike was gracious enough to manually backport for me, thanks Mike. please enjoy, and as always, report any issues. Cheers, Dylan
Events: LibreOffice, Bootlin, and DebConf22
Mozilla: Paywalls, Speech Recognition (Voice Collection), and Rust
