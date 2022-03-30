Set up Home Assistant for Insteon – Cheap Hardware for a Linux Docker Server This is my second Home Assistant for Insteon post, and I will be writing a couple more to help anyone that is trying to get their Insteon smart home back up and running. Earlier this month, Insteon unexpectedly ceased trading and disabled all its cloud server functionality, effectively making the Insteon hub useless. Not all is lost, though. You can still control the devices using services such as Home Assistant, which connects to your devices using the Insteon API available on the hub. It is essential that you do not reset the hub or your devices. Unfortunately, one reader pointed out that my quick and easy method to get Home Assistant up and running wasn’t quite as easy as expected.

Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy.