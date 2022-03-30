Language Selection

Spotify FOSS Fund

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of April 2022 07:11:21 AM Filed under
Software
  • Announcing the Spotify FOSS Fund

    TLDR: Spotify is starting a Free and Open Source Software Fund (FOSS Fund) to pay maintainers of independent projects. This new initiative is about giving back to open source developers and is one of the ways we are investing in a more sustainable open source ecosystem for all of us. The fund will start at 100K EUR, with Spotify’s engineers nominating what projects should receive funds and our fund committee making the final selections, which will be announced in May.

  • Spotify Announces Open Source Fund for Independent Developers

    The Free and Open Source Software Fund (FOSS) will help pay developers of projects that benefit everyone. The fund is starting with 100K EUR and Spotify’s engineers will nominate which FOSS projects should receive funds. Spotify’s fund committee will make the final selections and those will be announced next month.

    Spotify says it uses open source software to help power its audio experience for both creators and listeners. “In fact, we are like many other tech companies who rely on open source. And yet, open source developers often make these projects available for us to use without any compensation,” Spotify adds.

  • Spotify Announces €100K Support Fund to Aid Free and Open Source Software Projects

    Announced on Monday, Apr. 25th, via the company's internal blog, Spotify is setting aside €100,000 for its new support fund entitled Free and Open Source Software Fund (FOSS Fund). The money is intended to aid specific open source development projects and is Spotify's way of targeting more free and open source concepts to better the world of technology.

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • Why companies should focus on preventing privilege escalation [Ed: Was this multi-part series scheduled to coincide with Microsoft FUD? The timing seems odd or a tad suspicious. They publish lots of these parts about "privilege escalation" all of a sudden (when far more potent threats exist).]

    Ahmed wrote Privilege Escalation Techniques to train red and blue team members on the importance of recognizing privilege escalation vulnerabilities and to teach security teams how to protect against privilege escalation attacks in Windows and Linux systems.

  • April ’22 Newsletter [Ed: Proprietary snake-oil for Linux; they probably target managers who have no clue...]

    Our new Ubuntu Linux OS patch policies came just in time for the Ubuntu 22.04 release, so you can easily and quickly automate your updates whenever you’re ready.

  • Delta Electronics DIAEnergie (Update B ) [Ed: Severity 9.8 (out of 10!) and it's Microsoft Windows (DLLs), as usual. But the media is obsessing over "Linux", citing Microsoft as "source"... as if we should all thank Microsoft for the FUD]

today's howtos

  • Resizing consoles automatically

    I have 2 very useful shell scripts related to resizing consoles. The first is imaginatively called resize and just configures the terminal to be the requested size, neatly resizing an xterm or gnome-terminal...

  • How to install RStudio on a Chromebook in 2022

    Today we are looking at how to install RStudio on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install Olive video editor on Debian 11 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Olive video editor on Debian 11. Enjoy! For the commands and more...

  • Scrolling Up and Down in the Linux Terminal | Linux Journal

    Are you looking for the technique of scrolling through your Linux terminal? Brace yourself. This article is written for you. Today you’ll learn how to scroll up and down in the Linux terminal. So, let’s begin.

  • Install Adobe Acrobat Reader DC on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy

    Learn the simple steps to install Adobe’s Acrobat Reader DC using Wine on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFIsh Linux for reading PDF files. Adobe’s Acrobat Reader DC is a program that allows us to open and read PDF files and even edit. The basic version of Acrobat Reader is free of charge and can be easily downloaded from the Internet. However, with the free version of the program, you only have access to a subset of the available tools. To use features such as protecting and converting PDF files, you need the paid version of Adobe Acrobat.

  • Create a blog post series with navigation in Jekyll | Opensource.com

    Blogging about individual self-contained ideas is great. However, some ideas require a more structured approach. Combining simple concepts into one big whole is a wonderful journey for both the writer and the reader, so I wanted to add a series feature to my Jekyll blog. As you may have guessed already, Jekyll's high degree of customization makes this a breeze.

  • Why use Apache Druid for your open source analytics database | Opensource.com

    Analytics isn't just for internal stakeholders anymore. If you're building an analytics application for customers, you're probably wondering what the right database backend is for you. Your natural instinct might be to use what you know, like PostgreSQL or MySQL. You might even think to extend a data warehouse beyond its core BI dashboards and reports. Analytics for external users is an important feature, though, so you need the right tool for the job. The key to answering this comes down to user experience. Here are some key technical considerations for users of your external analytics apps.

Set up Home Assistant for Insteon – Cheap Hardware for a Linux Docker Server

This is my second Home Assistant for Insteon post, and I will be writing a couple more to help anyone that is trying to get their Insteon smart home back up and running. Earlier this month, Insteon unexpectedly ceased trading and disabled all its cloud server functionality, effectively making the Insteon hub useless. Not all is lost, though. You can still control the devices using services such as Home Assistant, which connects to your devices using the Insteon API available on the hub. It is essential that you do not reset the hub or your devices. Unfortunately, one reader pointed out that my quick and easy method to get Home Assistant up and running wasn’t quite as easy as expected. Read more

Ubuntu 22.10 ’Kinetic Kudu’ is Open for Development

And we’re off — development is now open for Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. “We’re pleased to announce that kinetic is now open for development. auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon”, writes Ubuntu’s Brian Murray in his starting-pistol post to Ubuntu’s main development mailing list. “As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” he adds, somewhat ominously! Art this stage in development there isn’t much “new” stuff to mention, much less see. But if you’re into bug hunting then honestly: this is prime season — jump in and enjoy. Read more

