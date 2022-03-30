Games: Projekt Z, ProtonUp-Qt, and More Easy GE-Proton installer ProtonUp-Qt now shows Steam Deck compatibility | GamingOnLinux ProtonUp-Qt is great. A very simple application that allows you to download extra compatibility layers for Linux desktops and the Steam Deck and now it's even better. This tool helps you install GE-Proton (formerly Proton-GE) and Luxtorpeda for Steam, plus it also helps with Wine-GE for the game managers Lutris and Heroic Games Launcher.

Absolute classic Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries gets a new upgrade | GamingOnLinux Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries, an absolute classic strategy game originally from Enlight Software that released in the 90s and later become open source just had a surprise update. While you can buy it from stores like GOG and Steam, it's not needed since the open source release includes the game data too. The open source release is far more advanced too, and cross-platform.

Mistlands in Valheim will have strange structures — and Hares | GamingOnLinux As work continues on the major Mistlands update for Valheim, Iron Gate have given us another teaser of what's to come for their co-op survival game. Firstly, a video they did earlier this month that I missed, is that Valheim will have Hares hopping around in the Mistlands.

First-person zombie co-op shooter Projekt Z is up on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux Projekt Z from German studio 314 Arts is now live on Kickstarter, with an ambitious plan to release a free to play shooter that's supported on Linux. A game that I've followed for quite some time, as their early development blog videos were pretty impressive and they definitely left the impression of knowing what they're doing. It will be interesting to see how the crowdfunding goes, especially since they're asking for funds for what will be free to play.

Owlboy gets a nice upgrade, should now work great on the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux Owlboy, a rather sweet story-driven platformer developed by D-Pad Studio has been updated and it's quite a major change for the tech behind it that will make it run nicely on the Steam Deck. Currently, the game has an "Unsupported" rating but this should hopefully move it over to Verified.

The future of Linux: Fedora project leader Matthew Miller weighs in I think, fundamentally, the problem is that there’s not a mass-market for operating systems at all. Some people, of course, find technology at this level fascinating — probably a lot of the folks interested in reading what you and I have to say about it. But, relative to even other geeky pursuits which have become mainstream (hello, grown-ups who build cool LEGO things! hello, fellow D&D nerds!), caring about your operating system at all is pretty esoteric. There is certainly a market for operating systems at a corporate level, in the enterprise and for millions of different technology use cases businesses need to solve. Something has to power the cloud, and there needs to be a platform for all the software that a modern electric car needs to run. Those markets have actually already decided that the answer is Linux, and those are definitely markets with a lot of money at stake.