SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 4 Public Release Candidate!
We are thrilled to announce this important milestone for SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 4 labeled as PublicRC-202204.
Please check our Public SLE 15SP4 webpage out for download and other informations.
Since the Public Beta, we have been working on fixing more than 120 P1 or P2 bugs and while we are now in the Release Candidate phase, this means that we are enforcing our internal rules for submission and integration of codes and as a matter of fact, only P1 or CVE related issues will be considered for integration in the GA release in end of June.
However, as usual, all others issues will be fixed as Maintainance Updates post GA for SLE 15 SP4.
