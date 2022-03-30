Games: Projekt Z, ProtonUp-Qt, and More
ProtonUp-Qt is great. A very simple application that allows you to download extra compatibility layers for Linux desktops and the Steam Deck and now it's even better. This tool helps you install GE-Proton (formerly Proton-GE) and Luxtorpeda for Steam, plus it also helps with Wine-GE for the game managers Lutris and Heroic Games Launcher.
Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries, an absolute classic strategy game originally from Enlight Software that released in the 90s and later become open source just had a surprise update. While you can buy it from stores like GOG and Steam, it's not needed since the open source release includes the game data too. The open source release is far more advanced too, and cross-platform.
As work continues on the major Mistlands update for Valheim, Iron Gate have given us another teaser of what's to come for their co-op survival game.
Firstly, a video they did earlier this month that I missed, is that Valheim will have Hares hopping around in the Mistlands.
Projekt Z from German studio 314 Arts is now live on Kickstarter, with an ambitious plan to release a free to play shooter that's supported on Linux.
A game that I've followed for quite some time, as their early development blog videos were pretty impressive and they definitely left the impression of knowing what they're doing. It will be interesting to see how the crowdfunding goes, especially since they're asking for funds for what will be free to play.
Owlboy, a rather sweet story-driven platformer developed by D-Pad Studio has been updated and it's quite a major change for the tech behind it that will make it run nicely on the Steam Deck. Currently, the game has an "Unsupported" rating but this should hopefully move it over to Verified.
The future of Linux: Fedora project leader Matthew Miller weighs in
I think, fundamentally, the problem is that there’s not a mass-market for operating systems at all. Some people, of course, find technology at this level fascinating — probably a lot of the folks interested in reading what you and I have to say about it. But, relative to even other geeky pursuits which have become mainstream (hello, grown-ups who build cool LEGO things! hello, fellow D&D nerds!), caring about your operating system at all is pretty esoteric.
There is certainly a market for operating systems at a corporate level, in the enterprise and for millions of different technology use cases businesses need to solve. Something has to power the cloud, and there needs to be a platform for all the software that a modern electric car needs to run. Those markets have actually already decided that the answer is Linux, and those are definitely markets with a lot of money at stake.
Wireless Ear Buds Powered by Open Source? Sounds Good To Me!
A pair of high-end in-ear wireless headphones called PineBuds are on the horizon. These includes features most would expect in 2022, like ambient and environment noise cancellation, and a lengthy battery life. The earbuds will also be end-user flashable, opening up a world of possible uses.
But first things first: as with other products produced by Pine64 the story starts with developers.
Mastodon Gaining at Twitter's Expense
Mastodon is an open-source, decentralized social network founded back in 2016. It has seen a surge of new users over the last 24 hours.
Mastodon saw a similar spike in popularity in response to Twitter's content moderation practices in 2019, particularly from users in India.
Mastodon functions a lot like Twitter, but it operates as a decentralized social network through thousands of independent servers that each have their own rules. “Anyone can become such a provider as Mastodon is free and open-source,” Rochko added. “It has no ads, respects your privacy, and allows people/communities to self-govern.”
However, Mastodon itself is a nonprofit, so it doesn’t have the resources of a major tech company like Twitter or Facebook. Its user base also remains small. Rochko estimates Mastodon has over 3 million registered users; Twitter has 217 million daily active users.
Musk’s vision has fueled uncertainty about what the future of Twitter may look like. But many of those ideas are already at work on another social network, one that thousands of people have flocked to in recent days: Mastodon.
Mastodon emerged in 2016 as a decentralized alternative to Twitter. It is not one website, but a collection of federated communities called “instances.” Its code is open source, which allows anyone to create an “instance” of their own. There is, for example, metalhead.club, for German metalheads, and koyu.space, a “nice community for chill people.” Each instance operates its own server and creates its own set of rules. There are no broad edicts about what people can and cannot say across the “fediverse,” or the “federated universe.” On Mastodon, communities police themselves.
