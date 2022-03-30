Programming Leftovers
-
Release notes: why and how?
Every free and open source project should probably make a release from time to time. Every release should be accompanied by release notes so that people interested in the software know what has changed, and what to expect from the new version.
Release notes can be massive enough to sub-projects of their own. This can be necessary for very large projects, such as Linux distributions. For projects more on the individual developer scale, release notes can be small and simple. My own preference is to include a file called NEWS (or NEWS.md) in the source tree, which lists the major, user-visible changes in each release. I structure mine as a reverse log file, pre-pending the newest release at the beginning. I don’t delete old releases, unless the file grows very big.
-
Working With WiFi
WiFi is ubiquitous. It’s in our homes. We look for it in our coffee shops. We expect it whenever we go to an airport or check into a hotel. For most people, simply knowing it’s there is enough. But for many of us, especially from engineers to makers to students, we want to know more. What exactly is WiFi and how does it work? But more importantly, how can I use WiFi in my projects?
-
Trusting Browsers
We distrust the browser because we’ve been trained to. Years of fighting browser deficiencies where libraries filled the gaps. Browser enemy; library friend.
-
Refreshing Of Almost Expired Records: Keeping The Cache Hot
When the Recursor receives a query from a client it answers it by first finding the name server that is authoritative for the domain in question. It does that by starting at a root name server and then walking DNS delegations to find the name servers (and their addresses) that are authoritative for the question asked. Once it knows which name servers are authoritative for the domain, it picks a specific name server address and asks the question to that name server. After the Recursor receives the answer, it will pass it on the the client asking the question.
To be able to answer fast, the Recursor caches information it receives from authoritative name servers. Both information about delegations and specific queries is stored in the record cache, which can be seen as a local in-memory copy of parts of the global DNS tree.
The recursor also has a few other caches, for example the Packet Cache and the Negative Cache, but these are not the subject of this post.
-
Knuth’s Optimization in Dynamic Programming
Knuth’s optimization is a very powerful tool in dynamic programming, that can be used to reduce the time complexity of the solutions primarily from O(N3) to O(N2). Normally, it is used for problems that can be solved using range DP, assuming certain conditions are satisfied. In this article, we will first explore the optimization itself, and then solve a problem with it.
-
GCC 12.0.1 Status Report (2022-04-28)
Top 10 Python Books for Beginners and Advanced Programmers
When it comes to learning a particular language like Python, books can be the best way to let you grasp even a single concept. Books build the foundations and reading gives more objective and descriptive information. When you spend time reading something, it makes you more clear and concise. You pay a lot of attention while reading and thus it lets you know everything in detail.
-
Games: Projekt Z, ProtonUp-Qt, and More
The future of Linux: Fedora project leader Matthew Miller weighs in
I think, fundamentally, the problem is that there’s not a mass-market for operating systems at all. Some people, of course, find technology at this level fascinating — probably a lot of the folks interested in reading what you and I have to say about it. But, relative to even other geeky pursuits which have become mainstream (hello, grown-ups who build cool LEGO things! hello, fellow D&D nerds!), caring about your operating system at all is pretty esoteric. There is certainly a market for operating systems at a corporate level, in the enterprise and for millions of different technology use cases businesses need to solve. Something has to power the cloud, and there needs to be a platform for all the software that a modern electric car needs to run. Those markets have actually already decided that the answer is Linux, and those are definitely markets with a lot of money at stake.
Wireless Ear Buds Powered by Open Source? Sounds Good To Me!
A pair of high-end in-ear wireless headphones called PineBuds are on the horizon. These includes features most would expect in 2022, like ambient and environment noise cancellation, and a lengthy battery life. The earbuds will also be end-user flashable, opening up a world of possible uses. But first things first: as with other products produced by Pine64 the story starts with developers.
Mastodon Gaining at Twitter's Expense
