Open Hardware and Linux Devices
A cybersecurity club for girls | Hello World #18
A Real GPU On The Raspberry Pi — Barely.
[Jeff Geerling] saw the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and its exposed PCI-Express 1x connection, and just naturally wondered whether he could plug a GPU into that slot and get it to work. It didn’t. There were a few reasons why, such as the limited Base Address Register space, and drivers that just weren’t written for ARM hardware. A bit of help from the Raspberry Pi software engineers and other Linux kernel hackers and those issues were fixed, albeit with a big hurdle in the CPU. The Broadcom chip in the Pi 4, the BCM2711, has a broken PCIe implementation.
Arducam Reveals Hawk-eye, a 64MP Raspberry Pi Camera
Arducam’s latest Raspberry Pi camera module, Hawk-eye, is now available for pre-order, somehow cramming 64 megapixels into a sensor measuring just 7.4mm x 5.55mm. Its lens has full autofocus, a maximum aperture of f/1.8, and sees an angle of view of 84 degrees - the same as a 24mm lens on a full-frame camera.
[...]
Arducam’s new device uses the same libcamera library, ribbon connector, and dimensions as the official Raspberry Pi camera module 2.1, so it can slot into existing Pi camera setups, and you can use up to four of them with a single board to create a multiplexed depth-mapping system. The camera can capture still images at up to 9152x6944 pixels on a Raspberry Pi 4 or Compute Module 4 (16MP on older boards and Zeros), and video at up to 1080p30 on a Raspberry Pi, though you may be able to take it higher on other boards, up to 9152x6944 at 2.7 frames per second.
External graphics cards work on the Raspberry Pi
This issue in particular, with over 490 comments as of this writing, documents dozens of failures in one central location, to the point where they could be categorized and worked around in a set of patches to the open source radeon driver.
How to print a robot from scratch: New 3D-printing approach melds solids, liquids
MacCurdy, along with doctoral students Brandon Hayes and Travis Hainsworth, published their results April 14 in the journal Additive Manufacturing.
3D printers have long been the province of hobbyists and researchers working in labs. They’re pretty good at making plastic dinosaurs or individual parts for machines, such as gears or joints. But MacCurdy believes they can do a lot more: By mixing solids and liquids, 3D printers could churn out devices that are more flexible, dynamic and potentially more useful. They include wearable electronic devices with wires made of liquid contained within solid substrates, or even models that mimic the squishiness of real human organs.
Arduino Nano vs Micro | Top Differences You Should Know
Making circuits or working on different projects for educational purposes Arduino is one of the best platforms that you can use. This platform gives you a variety of boards that you can choose based on the specification of your project.
Further to make the process of choosing the Arduino boards the Arduino has classified its boards in categories based on the specifications. The Arduino Nano and Micro are the boards that are suitable for entry level projects, and we have compared both the boards in detail that will help you in selecting the board that is right for you.
Tiny RISC Virtual Machine Is Built For Speed
Most of us are familiar with virtual machines (VMs) as a way to test out various operating systems, reliably deploy servers and other software, or protect against potentially malicious software. But virtual machines aren’t limited to running full server or desktop operating systems. This tiny VM is capable of deploying software on less powerful systems like the Raspberry Pi or AVR microcontrollers, and it is exceptionally fast as well.
Monte Vista [sic] taps Foundries.io for edge Linux
MontaVista Software has teamed up with UK embedded software developer Foundries.io for a ready-to-deploy embedded Linux operating system with commercial grade support and maintenance options.
MVEdge is a version of Monte Vista’s carrier-grade Linux specifically aimed at gateway-style devices for edge computing. This allows system developers to focus on the software on top of Linux, with MontaVista providing the full development environment from source to deployment, including a pre-integrated security framework for the run-time platform, support for production security processes and over the air (OTA) updates. This makes use of the container-based FoundriesFactory build system developed by Foundries.io in Cambridge.
Games: Projekt Z, ProtonUp-Qt, and More
The future of Linux: Fedora project leader Matthew Miller weighs in
I think, fundamentally, the problem is that there’s not a mass-market for operating systems at all. Some people, of course, find technology at this level fascinating — probably a lot of the folks interested in reading what you and I have to say about it. But, relative to even other geeky pursuits which have become mainstream (hello, grown-ups who build cool LEGO things! hello, fellow D&D nerds!), caring about your operating system at all is pretty esoteric. There is certainly a market for operating systems at a corporate level, in the enterprise and for millions of different technology use cases businesses need to solve. Something has to power the cloud, and there needs to be a platform for all the software that a modern electric car needs to run. Those markets have actually already decided that the answer is Linux, and those are definitely markets with a lot of money at stake.
Wireless Ear Buds Powered by Open Source? Sounds Good To Me!
A pair of high-end in-ear wireless headphones called PineBuds are on the horizon. These includes features most would expect in 2022, like ambient and environment noise cancellation, and a lengthy battery life. The earbuds will also be end-user flashable, opening up a world of possible uses. But first things first: as with other products produced by Pine64 the story starts with developers.
Mastodon Gaining at Twitter's Expense
