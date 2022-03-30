Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of April 2022 02:36:45 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Reset Root Password in Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux | Mark Ai Code

    It does happen. Yes, it is possible to lose track of your passwords, including the root password, which is required to conduct root-privileged actions. This can happen for a variety of reasons, including not signing in as a root user for an extended length of time or having a complicated root password – in which case you should consider using a password manager to properly store your password.

    Don’t worry if you’ve forgotten your root password and have nowhere to go for it. If you have physical access to your server, you may easily reset your lost root password.

    Follow along as we demonstrate how to reset a lost root password in Rocky Linux / AlmaLinux.

  • Btrfs for mere mortals: inode allocation | Marcos' Blog

    It’s known that btrfs behaves differently from other Linux filesystems. There are some fascinating aspects of how btrfs manages its internal structures and how common tools are not prepared to handle it.

  • How to delete your Twitter account

    Deleting a Twitter account is quick and easy. You can do it from a PC or through the mobile app. Just take these steps: [...]

  • Using sed for Find and Replace

    You need the ability to search and manipulate text on the command line, especially when performing repetitive tasks. This is what makes sed, or stream editor, so valuable. sed is a Unix text processing and manipulation CLI tool. A stream editor takes in text from an input stream and transforms it into a specified output according to instructions. The input stream could be from pipelines or files.

    sed reads input text from files or stdin, then edits the text line by line according to the provided conditions and commands. After sed performs the specified operation on each line, it outputs the processed text to stdout or a file, then moves on to the next line.

  • Building Your Own FreeBSD-based NAS with ZFS: Part 2: Tuning Your FreeBSD Configuration for Your NAS

    In the first article in this series, we concentrated on selecting suitable hardware for your FreeBSD and OpenZFS-based NAS. We’re taking a build-up approach, where we first walk you through the hardware steps, and now we’re bringing up the next layer in our step-up – setting up your FreeBSD operating system. In this article we take a closer look at the operating system and the configurations, both during and after installation, to fine-tune the system for OpenZFS storage.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Projekt Z, ProtonUp-Qt, and More

  • Easy GE-Proton installer ProtonUp-Qt now shows Steam Deck compatibility | GamingOnLinux

    ProtonUp-Qt is great. A very simple application that allows you to download extra compatibility layers for Linux desktops and the Steam Deck and now it's even better. This tool helps you install GE-Proton (formerly Proton-GE) and Luxtorpeda for Steam, plus it also helps with Wine-GE for the game managers Lutris and Heroic Games Launcher.

  • Absolute classic Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries gets a new upgrade | GamingOnLinux

    Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries, an absolute classic strategy game originally from Enlight Software that released in the 90s and later become open source just had a surprise update. While you can buy it from stores like GOG and Steam, it's not needed since the open source release includes the game data too. The open source release is far more advanced too, and cross-platform.

  • Mistlands in Valheim will have strange structures — and Hares | GamingOnLinux

    As work continues on the major Mistlands update for Valheim, Iron Gate have given us another teaser of what's to come for their co-op survival game. Firstly, a video they did earlier this month that I missed, is that Valheim will have Hares hopping around in the Mistlands.

  • First-person zombie co-op shooter Projekt Z is up on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux

    Projekt Z from German studio 314 Arts is now live on Kickstarter, with an ambitious plan to release a free to play shooter that's supported on Linux. A game that I've followed for quite some time, as their early development blog videos were pretty impressive and they definitely left the impression of knowing what they're doing. It will be interesting to see how the crowdfunding goes, especially since they're asking for funds for what will be free to play.

  • Owlboy gets a nice upgrade, should now work great on the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux

    Owlboy, a rather sweet story-driven platformer developed by D-Pad Studio has been updated and it's quite a major change for the tech behind it that will make it run nicely on the Steam Deck. Currently, the game has an "Unsupported" rating but this should hopefully move it over to Verified.

The future of Linux: Fedora project leader Matthew Miller weighs in

I think, fundamentally, the problem is that there’s not a mass-market for operating systems at all. Some people, of course, find technology at this level fascinating — probably a lot of the folks interested in reading what you and I have to say about it. But, relative to even other geeky pursuits which have become mainstream (hello, grown-ups who build cool LEGO things! hello, fellow D&D nerds!), caring about your operating system at all is pretty esoteric. There is certainly a market for operating systems at a corporate level, in the enterprise and for millions of different technology use cases businesses need to solve. Something has to power the cloud, and there needs to be a platform for all the software that a modern electric car needs to run. Those markets have actually already decided that the answer is Linux, and those are definitely markets with a lot of money at stake. Read more

Wireless Ear Buds Powered by Open Source? Sounds Good To Me!

A pair of high-end in-ear wireless headphones called PineBuds are on the horizon. These includes features most would expect in 2022, like ambient and environment noise cancellation, and a lengthy battery life. The earbuds will also be end-user flashable, opening up a world of possible uses. But first things first: as with other products produced by Pine64 the story starts with developers. Read more

Mastodon Gaining at Twitter's Expense

                           
  • What is Mastodon?
                               
                                   

    Mastodon is an open-source, decentralized social network founded back in 2016. It has seen a surge of new users over the last 24 hours.

                                   

    Mastodon saw a similar spike in popularity in response to Twitter's content moderation practices in 2019, particularly from users in India.

                               
                           
    •                        
  • Mastodon Gains 30,000 New Users After Musk Buys Twitter
                               
                                   

    Mastodon functions a lot like Twitter, but it operates as a decentralized social network through thousands of independent servers that each have their own rules. “Anyone can become such a provider as Mastodon is free and open-source,” Rochko added. “It has no ads, respects your privacy, and allows people/communities to self-govern.”

                                   

    However, Mastodon itself is a nonprofit, so it doesn’t have the resources of a major tech company like Twitter or Facebook. Its user base also remains small. Rochko estimates Mastodon has over 3 million registered users; Twitter has 217 million daily active users.

                               
                           
    •                        
  • What Elon Musk Can Learn From Mastodon—and What He Can’t
                               
                                   

    Musk’s vision has fueled uncertainty about what the future of Twitter may look like. But many of those ideas are already at work on another social network, one that thousands of people have flocked to in recent days: Mastodon.

                                   

    Mastodon emerged in 2016 as a decentralized alternative to Twitter. It is not one website, but a collection of federated communities called “instances.” Its code is open source, which allows anyone to create an “instance” of their own. There is, for example, metalhead.club, for German metalheads, and koyu.space, a “nice community for chill people.” Each instance operates its own server and creates its own set of rules. There are no broad edicts about what people can and cannot say across the “fediverse,” or the “federated universe.” On Mastodon, communities police themselves.

                               
                           

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6