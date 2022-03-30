today's howtos
-
How to Reset Root Password in Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux | Mark Ai Code
It does happen. Yes, it is possible to lose track of your passwords, including the root password, which is required to conduct root-privileged actions. This can happen for a variety of reasons, including not signing in as a root user for an extended length of time or having a complicated root password – in which case you should consider using a password manager to properly store your password.
Don’t worry if you’ve forgotten your root password and have nowhere to go for it. If you have physical access to your server, you may easily reset your lost root password.
Follow along as we demonstrate how to reset a lost root password in Rocky Linux / AlmaLinux.
-
Btrfs for mere mortals: inode allocation | Marcos' Blog
It’s known that btrfs behaves differently from other Linux filesystems. There are some fascinating aspects of how btrfs manages its internal structures and how common tools are not prepared to handle it.
-
How to delete your Twitter account
Deleting a Twitter account is quick and easy. You can do it from a PC or through the mobile app. Just take these steps: [...]
-
Using sed for Find and Replace
You need the ability to search and manipulate text on the command line, especially when performing repetitive tasks. This is what makes sed, or stream editor, so valuable. sed is a Unix text processing and manipulation CLI tool. A stream editor takes in text from an input stream and transforms it into a specified output according to instructions. The input stream could be from pipelines or files.
sed reads input text from files or stdin, then edits the text line by line according to the provided conditions and commands. After sed performs the specified operation on each line, it outputs the processed text to stdout or a file, then moves on to the next line.
-
Building Your Own FreeBSD-based NAS with ZFS: Part 2: Tuning Your FreeBSD Configuration for Your NAS
In the first article in this series, we concentrated on selecting suitable hardware for your FreeBSD and OpenZFS-based NAS. We’re taking a build-up approach, where we first walk you through the hardware steps, and now we’re bringing up the next layer in our step-up – setting up your FreeBSD operating system. In this article we take a closer look at the operating system and the configurations, both during and after installation, to fine-tune the system for OpenZFS storage.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 396 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Projekt Z, ProtonUp-Qt, and More
The future of Linux: Fedora project leader Matthew Miller weighs in
I think, fundamentally, the problem is that there’s not a mass-market for operating systems at all. Some people, of course, find technology at this level fascinating — probably a lot of the folks interested in reading what you and I have to say about it. But, relative to even other geeky pursuits which have become mainstream (hello, grown-ups who build cool LEGO things! hello, fellow D&D nerds!), caring about your operating system at all is pretty esoteric. There is certainly a market for operating systems at a corporate level, in the enterprise and for millions of different technology use cases businesses need to solve. Something has to power the cloud, and there needs to be a platform for all the software that a modern electric car needs to run. Those markets have actually already decided that the answer is Linux, and those are definitely markets with a lot of money at stake.
Wireless Ear Buds Powered by Open Source? Sounds Good To Me!
A pair of high-end in-ear wireless headphones called PineBuds are on the horizon. These includes features most would expect in 2022, like ambient and environment noise cancellation, and a lengthy battery life. The earbuds will also be end-user flashable, opening up a world of possible uses. But first things first: as with other products produced by Pine64 the story starts with developers.
Mastodon Gaining at Twitter's Expense
Recent comments
5 min 14 sec ago
2 hours 54 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 5 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
18 hours 18 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago