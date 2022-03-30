today's leftovers
Canonical at KubeCon Europe 2022 | Ubuntu
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship event, KubeCon & CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 is going to be held this year in Valencia, Spain from 16 – 20 May 2022. The event will also be held virtually on the same days.
As the world is slowly getting back to its pre-pandemic habits, we expect KubeCon attendance to follow the same trend, with attendance reaching 5-digit numbers and one of the most vibrant communities in IT going back to sharing insights and collaborate on pushing the boundaries of cloud native computing. Canonical will be there during the full week, main event and co-located events included. If you want to explore the full schedule of KubeCon 2022, you can find the details here and book a meeting with us.
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS runs out of Wayland support with NVIDIA - LinuxStoney
We continue talking about the latest release of Ubuntu and what I’m going to haunt you about, brunette, is that if traditionally the LTS versions of the Canonical distribution give a lot of play, this is no exception. If yesterday the topic was Flatpak support on Ubuntu, today it is about NVIDIA and Wayland, although with a different tone.
We gave you the news in the middle of last month and was daring : Ubuntu 22.04 LTS would use Wayland by default even with NVIDIA, an important leap for the system, which finally ventured to offer said graphic configuration by default and in an LTS, for more signs.
Android 13 will allow running Linux and even Windows through virtualization
Android by bringing, for example, a new photo picker, themed icons and a new permission for Wi-Fi. However, in this update of Google mobile operating system, the user will be able to run several operating systems through the virtual machine feature (virtual machine or VM), being possible, for example, to run Windows 11 or Linux on the Android smartphone.
Reported by the androidauthority website, the experience of using other operating systems such as Windows 11 was demonstrated by a user on Twitter named “kdrag0n” (Danny Lin). Using Google Pixel 6, Danny showed that the phone running Android 13 Windows 11 Arm. See below for screenshots attached to his tweet.
Google says its Chrome browser has been successfully targeted by hackers
Chrome 102: Window Controls Overlay, a Host of Finished Origin Trials, PWAs as File Handlers and More
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 102 is beta as of April 28, 2022. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.
The root cause of my xdg-desktop-portal problems on a Fedora machine
For some time I've had an odd problem on my work Fedora desktop, where after I logged in the first time I ran one of a number of GUI programs, it would take more than 20 seconds to start with no visible reason for why (the affected programs included Firefox and Liferea). After that 20 seconds, everything was fine and everything started or re-started as fast as it should. This didn't happen on my home Fedora desktop, which has an essentially identical configuration. After I realized that something was wrong and noticed the pattern, I watched journalctl logs during a first program startup and soon found some tell-tale log entries: [...]
OpenEmbedded/OE-related posts Mar. 11 to Apr. 28 2022
How and why EasyOS is different page updated
Listing the differences on one page does show how radically different EasyOS is from any other Linux distribution!
How and why EasyOS is different
EasyOS was born in January 2017, and since then there have been bits and pieces written here and there about how and why it is different from other Linux distributions. This includes some rather technical descriptions. What is needed is a simple plain-English list, so that anyone can get a quick idea of what EasyOS is all about.
So, here goes. Do note, though, that Easy is an experimental distribution, and the features may change, and some features are a work-in-progress. These items are not listed in any particular order...
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 211 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 211. This version includes the following changes:
[ Mattia Rizzolo ] * Drop mplayer from the Build-Depends, it was add likely by accident and it's not needed. * Disable gnumeric tests in Debian because it's not currently available.
Cider: the Apple Music app also for Linux - LinuxStoney
If you are someone who loves music and has more than one streaming service or you like to change to check which catalog each one has, as a Linux user you may have noticed that Apple Music was quite complicated to listen to from a desktop apps.
In fact, the apple company itself has been trying for a few months now to calm down all those users of other operating systems than their own, who are with it and are even looking for engineers to be able to develop an application for the different operating systems. However, the news that the development begins never arrives.
This, as always, has made the open source community move looking for a possible alternative that provides a solution to all these users, despite being a paid streaming focused not only on users of the Apple ecosystem and they still do not have a robust solution. for it officially.
How Often Should You Update Arch Linux? - Invidious
Arch Linux isn't that complex to use but it can be kind of confusing to decide how often you should update your system, once a day, once a week, once a year, let's discuss it.
