Redox OS 0.7.0 - Redox - Your Next(Gen) OS
A lot has changed since release 0.6.0! First thing, it is impossible to collect all the changes that happened since December 24, 2020 into one set of release notes, so this will focus on the highlights.
It was very important to me that this be a release targeting the foundations of Redox OS. This includes, the bootloader, the filesystem, the package manager, the kernel, the drivers, and much more. The focus was on enabling Redox OS to boot on the widest set of hardware possible.
bootloader: The bootloader was completely rewritten so that both the BIOS and UEFI versions share most of the same code, and are both predominantly written in Rust. This has led to greatly improved hardware support, and allowed for RedoxFS to be improved.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 189 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Projekt Z, ProtonUp-Qt, and More
The future of Linux: Fedora project leader Matthew Miller weighs in
I think, fundamentally, the problem is that there’s not a mass-market for operating systems at all. Some people, of course, find technology at this level fascinating — probably a lot of the folks interested in reading what you and I have to say about it. But, relative to even other geeky pursuits which have become mainstream (hello, grown-ups who build cool LEGO things! hello, fellow D&D nerds!), caring about your operating system at all is pretty esoteric. There is certainly a market for operating systems at a corporate level, in the enterprise and for millions of different technology use cases businesses need to solve. Something has to power the cloud, and there needs to be a platform for all the software that a modern electric car needs to run. Those markets have actually already decided that the answer is Linux, and those are definitely markets with a lot of money at stake.
Wireless Ear Buds Powered by Open Source? Sounds Good To Me!
A pair of high-end in-ear wireless headphones called PineBuds are on the horizon. These includes features most would expect in 2022, like ambient and environment noise cancellation, and a lengthy battery life. The earbuds will also be end-user flashable, opening up a world of possible uses. But first things first: as with other products produced by Pine64 the story starts with developers.
Mastodon Gaining at Twitter's Expense
Recent comments
5 min 14 sec ago
2 hours 54 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 5 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
18 hours 18 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago