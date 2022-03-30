Canonical/Ubuntu: Banking, Openwashing, and Buzzwords
-
The Future of Banking is Open [Ed: They're just calling everything "open" now, even banksters]
The banking sector is facing rapid and irreversible changes across technology, customer behaviour, and regulation. While customers are demanding ever higher levels of service and value and regulations are impacting business models and economics, technology can be a potent enabler of both customer experience and effective operations.
The banking industry will look radically different in the near future as new banking models will bring a lot of product and service innovation. There is a new wave of digital-only banks across the globe challenging traditional banking players. The digital-only banks are tightening the competitive landscape and the competition would create the impetus for banks to do more with technology and provide better customer services. In this quickly shifting landscape, financial institutions of all shapes and sizes need to find every possible way to respond and compete. This is where technology and innovation matters – having an open and flexible technology architecture driving business agility.
Open source technologies and open innovation have the potential to level the playing field and accelerate the pace of digital business transformation enabling financial institutions to get products and services to market faster and help solve the challenges facing the financial services industry.
-
As with organisations in many other industries, logistics services are under intense pressure to remain competitive to face severe market disruption. Disruptive innovation has reached this industry, which is currently experiencing strong inflexion points. The logistics sector is being forced to innovate as rapidly and quickly as possible. Therefore, organisations need to stay competitive and drive innovation processes. Given that multiple innovations exist, it is crucial to identify the relevant innovation areas that fit based on business needs
Focusing on customer excellence is one of the keys to understanding market competitiveness. In the journey towards customer centricity, it is essential to use technologies that can help accelerate the organisation’s innovation. In this realm, open-source technologies can play a vital role. However, it is not enough that enterprises and businesses only have the mindset and technology; transformational work is necessary to change every thriving organisation’s culture and working methods.
Programming Leftovers
-
Any application requires dummy data to be tested. Manually inserting dummy data for testing purposes takes a long time. Using the Python Faker module, this process is fairly simple. Using this software, a significant volume of bogus data of various sorts may be easily entered into the database. This article demonstrated how to install and use the Python Faker library.
-
Programming is an activity that helps implement a model. What is a model? Typically, programmers model real-world situations, such as online shopping.
When you go shopping in the real world, you enter a store and start browsing. When you find items you'd like to purchase, you place them into the shopping cart. Once your shopping is done, you go to the checkout, the cashier tallies up all the items, and presents you with the total. You then pay and leave the store with your newly purchased items.
Thanks to the advancements in technology, you can now accomplish the same shopping activities without traveling to a physical store. You achieve that convenience by having a team of software creators model actual shopping activities and then simulate those activities using software programs.
-
Many IT companies do not pay attention to training employees. Many trainers say that they have worked hard to train employees only to have employees get poached by competitors. Should this happen, a company should reflect: Why can't I keep excellent talent?
On the surface, employees are a company's greatest asset, but enterprises regard them as components that can be replaced at any time. Software development is a design process that faces uncertainty, variability, and is not like moving bricks. Developers are not producers, but designers. The replacement cost is relatively high for the designer.
Lakka 4.2 release
New version of Lakka has been released!
We are happy to announce the new and updated version of Lakka.
Also: Lakka 4.2 Released, a Linux distribution for creating game consoles - LinuxStoney
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat
-
If you’re taking on a big, complicated project that could get hopelessly tangled up with one wrong move, it pays to seek out advice. You’d talk to every expert you knew before building a custom home, for example, and you’d probably read everything in sight before embarking on a 30-day bike trip across the western United States.
CIOs overseeing digital transformation projects have been advised by the best and the brightest – everyone from analysts to consultants to colleagues to peers – and most would say the counsel they’ve received has been helpful. But occasionally, a tip gets passed along that’s outdated or just plain wrong. While it may have made sense at one time, it would steer them off track if they pursued it today.
-
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
-
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).
-
Red Hat is introducing a new set of connected applications services that will help accelerate the adoption of containerized application development and delivery. Red Hat Application Foundations enables companies to quickly build application and data services.
This new platform will bring key services and components that will complement Red Hat OpenShift. Red Hat OpenShift is a platform for modernizing applications, building cloud-native applications, streamlining development, and more.
-
The software developers supporting scientific research on the International Space Station need to know their code will work as well in space as it does in a test environment.
-
Why can't we build and reuse AI models? Mo data, mo problems? Learn how AI foundation models change the game for training AI/ML and join Red Hat CTO Chris Wright and IBM Research AI VP Sriram Raghavan to explore foundation models, an emerging approach to machine learning and data representation.
Recent comments
56 min 3 sec ago
4 hours 5 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 1 min ago
20 hours 14 min ago
20 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago
21 hours 5 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 18 min ago