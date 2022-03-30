today's howtos
Fedora Magazine: From ifcfg to keyfiles: modernizing NetworkManager configuration in Fedora Linux 36
One of the changes in Fedora Linux 36 is that new installations will no longer support the ifcfg files to configure networking. What are those and what replaces them?
[Solved] Curl Downloading HTML Instead of Actual Zip File
Curl is an excellent tool for downloading files in the Linux terminal.
Installation and Review of Lubuntu [Lightweight Distro]
Linux (or the family of Linux OSes) is one of the most popular operating systems on the planet, – although dwarfed by Windows and Mac OS X in its desktop usage numbers exclusively. Many of the familiar nerds among us are quick to make a decision for a new distro but as a new user with a myriad of options presented, it can quickly become overwhelming.
If you’re in the market for a new OS, why not give Lubuntu a try? A Linux flavor based on Ubuntu and the LXQt desktop environment, Lubuntu is a soft touch for those of us keen on GNOME or KDE feature-laden environments. Don’t get me wrong; there are perks to this orientation; after all the ability to choose are the required prereqs for any real Linux user.
How to Install h.264 decoder on Ubuntu Linux
When you start using a fresh installed Ubuntu system and try to open an MP4 file to play videos, it may show you an error that reads:
H.264 (High Profile) decoder is required to play the file, but is not installed.
How to Install LAMP Apache, MySQL, PHP in Ubuntu 22.04
How to Install LAMP Apache, MySQL, PHP in Ubuntu 22.04. In this guide you will learn how to install Apache2, MySQL and PHP 8.1.
You will also install some common PHP extensions and adjust the PHP configurations. Install PhpMyAdmin and finally you will secure your setup with Let’s Encrypt SSL and configure HTTPS redirection.
This setup is tested on Google cloud, so it will work on all cloud hosting services like AWS, Azure or any VPS or any dedicated servers running Ubuntu 22.04.
How To Install Android Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Android Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Android studio is a popular tool for android application development. It provides the facility to create virtual devices to run and test your applications. Android studio is available for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Android Studio development environment on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How To Install Podman on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Podman on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Podman is a free and open-source daemon-less container engine that was developed by RedHat. It supports multiple container image formats, including Docker images and OCI container images. Also, Podman supports managing pods and groups of containers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Podman container management tool on Rocky Linux. 8.
Install or Upgrade KDE 4.12 on Ubuntu 14.04, 13.04, 12.10, 12.04 LTS
KDE is an international team co-operating on development of opensource software for desktop computing. K Desktop Environment (KDE) was founded in 1996 by Matthias Ettrich. KDE community is producing an integrated set of cross-platform applications designed to run on Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris, OS X and Microsoft Windows systems.
Kubuntu comes with a preloaded KDE Desktop environment, which is a combination of Ubuntu + KDE Plasma Desktop.
How to Configure Static IP Address on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin
After installing Ubuntu 22.04 the default network interface assigns an IP address using the DHCP server. Also, the wireless network will be active and enable the networking over the wifi network.
You can also configure the network interface with static IPv4 addresses. Ubuntu 22.04 uses the Netplan as a network manager.
This tutorial helps you to configure network interfaces on Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop and Server versions. The desktop users can use any one of the below methods but the server users that have CLI only access use the second method to edit network interface configuration files.
How to Replace Whitespaces with Tabs in a File
For some reason, acquiring some unique skills and tweaks in your Linux operating system experience will positively boost your Linux administration resume and portfolio, especially for users involved in continuous projects.
One unique skill set to add to your Linux resume and portfolio is replacing whitespaces with tabs in a file.
If you are a programmer or a user that has had some exposure to various Linux-supported code editors, then you will relate to the frustrations of dealing with whitespaces.
How to Install Notepad++ on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
How to Install NotepadQQ on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
How to Enable & Disable AppArmor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
How to Install and Use Busybox in Ubuntu
How to install the build essential tools in Ubuntu 22.04
On Linux, we will be able to compile programs ourselves from source code, but we have to install some vital tools on the system. These tools not only allow us to compile large applications, but are also used by other programs or configurations.
Some of these packages include gcc which is the C language compiler that GNU has created. Another such tool is g++ which is also a GNU compiler but for C++.
But not only them, also many others like make which also allows us to configure the compilation of the application.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Banking, Openwashing, and Buzzwords
Programming Leftovers
Lakka 4.2 release
New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce the new and updated version of Lakka. Also: Lakka 4.2 Released, a Linux distribution for creating game consoles - LinuxStoney
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat
