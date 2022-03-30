FreeBSD 13.1-RC5 Now Available
[REVISED]: Added change list between RC4 and RC5. The fifth RC build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. This is expected to be the final RC build of the 13.1-RELEASE cycle. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-RC5 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC5 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-RC5 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-RC5 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-RC5 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.1-RC5 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-RC5 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-RC5 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-RC5 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC5 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-RC5 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-RC5 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-RC5 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-RC5 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-RC5 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.1-RC5 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC5 riscv64 GENERICSD Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-RC4 includes: o A fix had been implemented to correct boot failures with ZFS+GELI. o A fix had been implemented to correct pkg(8) symbolic links for on-disc packages. o An update to allow if_bnxt(4) interfaces to allow vlans. o A fix to arm64 to stop using kmem for PCPU memory. o A fix to correct the ABI in libcxxrt. o A fix to xhci(4) to ensure data toggle is properly reset.
