Support for developing in the Rust language is headed toward the kernel, though just when it will land in the mainline is yet to be determined. The Rust patches are progressing, though, and beginning to attract attention from beyond the kernel community. When two languages — and two different development communities — come together, the result can be a sort of cultural clash. Some early signs of that are appearing with regard to Rust in the kernel; if the resulting impedance mismatches can be worked out, the result could be a better development environment for everybody involved.

The latest round of Rust patches was posted by Miguel Ojeda on March 17. This time around, Rust support has moved forward to version 1.59.0 of the Rust language, which has stabilized a couple of important (for the kernel) features. The patches add a new module abstracting access to hardware random-number generators. A CString type has been added for C strings. The spinlock implementation has been improved. All told, the patch series, which can be found in the linux-next repository, adds over 35,000 lines of code and documentation; it is a considerable body of work.

There has been no public discussion on just when these patches might be deemed ready to go into the mainline kernel. Rust support is still considered "experimental" even by its developers; that is likely to remain the case for some time (even after this work is merged into the mainline) until the language proves itself for kernel development.