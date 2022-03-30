Kernel: Rust, User Events, and More
Rustaceans at the border
Support for developing in the Rust language is headed toward the kernel, though just when it will land in the mainline is yet to be determined. The Rust patches are progressing, though, and beginning to attract attention from beyond the kernel community. When two languages — and two different development communities — come together, the result can be a sort of cultural clash. Some early signs of that are appearing with regard to Rust in the kernel; if the resulting impedance mismatches can be worked out, the result could be a better development environment for everybody involved.
The latest round of Rust patches was posted by Miguel Ojeda on March 17. This time around, Rust support has moved forward to version 1.59.0 of the Rust language, which has stabilized a couple of important (for the kernel) features. The patches add a new module abstracting access to hardware random-number generators. A CString type has been added for C strings. The spinlock implementation has been improved. All told, the patch series, which can be found in the linux-next repository, adds over 35,000 lines of code and documentation; it is a considerable body of work.
There has been no public discussion on just when these patches might be deemed ready to go into the mainline kernel. Rust support is still considered "experimental" even by its developers; that is likely to remain the case for some time (even after this work is merged into the mainline) until the language proves itself for kernel development.
User events — but not quite yet
The ftrace and perf subsystems provide visibility into the workings of the kernel; by activating existing tracepoints, interested developers can see what is happening at specific points in the code. As much as kernel developers may resist the notion, though, not all events of interest on a system happen within the kernel. Administrators will often want to look inside user-space processes as well; they would be even happier with a mechanism that allows the simultaneous tracing of events in both the kernel and user space. The user-events subsystem, developed by Beau Belgrave and added during the 5.18 merge window, promises that capability, but users will almost certainly have to wait another cycle to gain access to it.
Kernel tracepoints are hooks at specific locations in the code. They are designed to add as little overhead as possible when they are not active, which is the case most of the time. When a tracepoint is activated, it produces a stream of structured data specific to the event being monitored; user space can read that data via a number of different interfaces. By turning on just the tracepoints of interest, user space can collect the data needed to analyze a specific situation without slowing down the kernel overall.
Intel implements significant driver improvements for Arc Graphics into Linux 5.19
Today, the Intel open-source engineering group delivered the initial batch of "DRM-intel-gt-next" updates to DRM-Next. This selection of DRM updates will make its way into the Linux 5.19 migration. The pull request is slated to offer additional updates and optimizations for the newest Linux kernel, coming this year.
Twitter buyout puts Mastodon into spotlight
The news of Elon Musk buying Twitter has put Mastodon into the public spotlight as an alternative social network, rapidly exploding our growth with over 30,000 new users in just a single day. This is because at Mastodon, we present a vision of social media that cannot be bought and owned by any billionaire, and strive to create a more resilient global platform without profit incentives. We believe that your ability to communicate online should not be at the whims of a single commercial company. Mastodon is used to publish 500-character messages with pictures, polls, videos and so on to an audience of followers, and, in turn, to follow interesting people and receive their posts in a chronological home feed. Unlike Twitter, there is no central Mastodon website – you sign up to a provider that will host your account, similarly to signing up for Outlook or Gmail, and then you can follow and interact with people using different providers. Anyone can become such a provider as Mastodon is free and open-source. It has no ads, respects your privacy, and allows people/communities to self-govern. Also: Mastodon in the Spotlight
The Best Cross-Platform LaTeX Editors
LaTeX is one of the most popular markup languages for academic and professional use. Chances are, you are reading a LaTeX document whenever you come across either a textbook or a journal article. This is because LaTeX is a highly flexible language that can easily adapt to any situation — the logic that your document is based on stays the same across formats. If you want to take advantage of these features of LaTeX to create documents yourself, take a look at some of the best cross-platform LaTex editors below.
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Continued
Another week of work towards porting Builder to GTK 4. Since I can’t add to TWIG from IRC, I’ll try harder to drop some occasional updates here. There are a bunch of foundational things to still get landed before I feel I can get Builder flipped over to our Nightly builds. In particular we need to land support for things like...
