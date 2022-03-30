Android Leftovers
Android 13 May Help You Exit Apps Faster Using Predictive AI – Review Geek
Google Translate finally gets the Android 12 treatment and it's actually useful now - PhoneArena
How to Create Quotes from Websites in Google Chrome on Android
North Koreans are rooting their restrictive Android phones
ZOZ: Final Hour opens pre-registration on Android in certain regions | Pocket Gamer
Chrome for Android could soon get a much needed quality-of-life feature - PhoneArena
Best Android Credit Card Readers – Forbes Advisor
Onyx BOOX Leaf is a 7 inch eReader with Android 10 - Liliputing
Android's On-Device Search Will Have More Shortcuts
Twitter buyout puts Mastodon into spotlight
The news of Elon Musk buying Twitter has put Mastodon into the public spotlight as an alternative social network, rapidly exploding our growth with over 30,000 new users in just a single day. This is because at Mastodon, we present a vision of social media that cannot be bought and owned by any billionaire, and strive to create a more resilient global platform without profit incentives. We believe that your ability to communicate online should not be at the whims of a single commercial company. Mastodon is used to publish 500-character messages with pictures, polls, videos and so on to an audience of followers, and, in turn, to follow interesting people and receive their posts in a chronological home feed. Unlike Twitter, there is no central Mastodon website – you sign up to a provider that will host your account, similarly to signing up for Outlook or Gmail, and then you can follow and interact with people using different providers. Anyone can become such a provider as Mastodon is free and open-source. It has no ads, respects your privacy, and allows people/communities to self-govern. Also: Mastodon in the Spotlight
The Best Cross-Platform LaTeX Editors
LaTeX is one of the most popular markup languages for academic and professional use. Chances are, you are reading a LaTeX document whenever you come across either a textbook or a journal article. This is because LaTeX is a highly flexible language that can easily adapt to any situation — the logic that your document is based on stays the same across formats. If you want to take advantage of these features of LaTeX to create documents yourself, take a look at some of the best cross-platform LaTex editors below.
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Continued
Another week of work towards porting Builder to GTK 4. Since I can’t add to TWIG from IRC, I’ll try harder to drop some occasional updates here. There are a bunch of foundational things to still get landed before I feel I can get Builder flipped over to our Nightly builds. In particular we need to land support for things like...
