today's howtos
How to Install h.264 decoder on Ubuntu Linux
You can perhaps guess what’s going on here. Your system doesn’t have the required media codecs installed and hence the video player cannot play that video file.
So, what’s the solution here? You install the required codec. But how?
Container permission denied: How to diagnose this error | Enable Sysadmin
Learn what is causing a container permissions error and how to work around the issue without resorting to the --privileged flag.
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Magazine #180 – 15th Anniversary issue!
* Review : FreeOffice 2021
* My Opinion : First Look At Ubuntu 22.04
How to Listen to Apple Music on Linux with Cider App
Cider’s new free and open-source app allows Linux users to listen to their favorite music on Apple Music.
If you enjoy music and have more than one streaming service, you may have discovered that Apple Music was difficult to listen to from desktop apps if you are a Linux user.
As is customary, the open-source community has moved forward in search of a suitable alternative that will provide a solution to all of these people.
How to install PyCharm 2022 Community Edition on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install PyCharm 2022 Community Edition on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Install Node.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Node.JS is an open-source, backend Javascript runtime environment built on Google’s V8 engine. It allows developers to utilize JavaScript to create command-line tools and server-side scripting, which involves running scripts on the server before sending the page to the user’s browser. Node.js is available for most modern operating systems including Ubuntu Linux.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Node.js on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How To Install Yarn on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yarn on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Yarn is a JavaScript package manager compatible with npm that helps you automate the process of installing, updating, configuring, and removing npm packages. It is a fast, secure, and reliable alternative that any other Nodejs package manager.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Yarn package manager on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Manage passwords on Linux with Password Store
Password Store is a simple password storage tool for Linux. It follows the Unix philosophy and encrypts passwords with GPG. This guide will show you how to manage your passwords on Linux with Password Store.
How to install Arch-based XeroLinux
XeroLinux is an elegant, Arch-based Linux operating system that uses the KDE Plasma desktop. Unfortunately, it is a small project with only one maintainer. Still, if you love KDE and want to try out Arch Linux, XeroLinux is an excellent option. Here’s how to set up XeroLinux on your PC.
How to play Slay the Spire on Linux
Slay The Spire is a roguelike deck-building video game developed by MegaCrit and published by Humble Bundle. The game was released in 2017 for Microsoft Windows, MacOS, and Linux, with other platforms following in 2019. Here’s how to play Slay The Spire on your Linux system.
How to install RabbitMQ on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
RabbitMQ is an open-source message broker software. It’s a software where queues are defined and to which applications connect in order to transfer a message or messages. Think of it as a middle man who acts as a broker. They can be used to reduce loads and delivery times for web application servers by delegating tasks that take up a lot of resources and or time to a third party that has no other job
How to Install and Use Portainer for Docker management with Nginx Proxy Manager
Creating an AWS RDS Replica for MySql
Twitter buyout puts Mastodon into spotlight
The news of Elon Musk buying Twitter has put Mastodon into the public spotlight as an alternative social network, rapidly exploding our growth with over 30,000 new users in just a single day. This is because at Mastodon, we present a vision of social media that cannot be bought and owned by any billionaire, and strive to create a more resilient global platform without profit incentives. We believe that your ability to communicate online should not be at the whims of a single commercial company. Mastodon is used to publish 500-character messages with pictures, polls, videos and so on to an audience of followers, and, in turn, to follow interesting people and receive their posts in a chronological home feed. Unlike Twitter, there is no central Mastodon website – you sign up to a provider that will host your account, similarly to signing up for Outlook or Gmail, and then you can follow and interact with people using different providers. Anyone can become such a provider as Mastodon is free and open-source. It has no ads, respects your privacy, and allows people/communities to self-govern. Also: Mastodon in the Spotlight
The Best Cross-Platform LaTeX Editors
LaTeX is one of the most popular markup languages for academic and professional use. Chances are, you are reading a LaTeX document whenever you come across either a textbook or a journal article. This is because LaTeX is a highly flexible language that can easily adapt to any situation — the logic that your document is based on stays the same across formats. If you want to take advantage of these features of LaTeX to create documents yourself, take a look at some of the best cross-platform LaTex editors below.
Android Leftovers
Builder GTK 4 Porting, Continued
Another week of work towards porting Builder to GTK 4. Since I can’t add to TWIG from IRC, I’ll try harder to drop some occasional updates here. There are a bunch of foundational things to still get landed before I feel I can get Builder flipped over to our Nightly builds. In particular we need to land support for things like...
