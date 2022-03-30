Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-17
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
The F36 Final freeze is underway. F36 Final is on track for target date #3 (2022-05-10).
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
-
[Older] Fedora considers deprecating legacy BIOS
A proposal to "deprecate" support for BIOS-only systems for Fedora, by no longer supporting new installations on those systems, led to a predictably long discussion on the Fedora devel mailing list. There are, it seems, quite a few users who still have BIOS-based systems; many do not want to have to switch away from Fedora simply to keep their systems up to date. But, sometime in the future, getting rid of BIOS support seems inevitable since the burden on those maintaining the tools for installing and booting those systems is non-trivial and likely to grow over time. To head that off, a special interest group (SIG) may form to help keep BIOS support alive until it really is no longer needed.
-
IBM Emeritus Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Beatlemania: Why Are Success and Failure So Unpredictable?
“Why did the Beatles become a worldwide sensation? Why do some cultural products succeed and others fail? Why are some musicians, poets, and novelists, unsuccessful or unknown in their lifetimes, iconic figures decades or generation after their deaths? Why are success and failure so unpredictable?,” these are among the questions explored in Beatlemania, a draft paper by Harvard professor Cass Sunstein that will be published later this year in the inaugural issue of The Journal of Beatles Studies.
“On one view, the simplest and most general explanation is best, and it points to quality, appropriately measured: success is a result of quality, and the Beatles succeeded because of the sheer quality of their music,” wrote Sunstein. “On another view, social influences are critical: timely enthusiasm or timely indifference can make the difference for all, including the Beatles, leading extraordinary books, movies, and songs to fail even if they are indistinguishable in quality from those that succeed.”
In 1961 the Beatles were an obscure English rock band from Liverpool, with no manager and modest prospects. They tried to release a debut single, Love Me Do, but every record label they approached rejected them and the band came close to splitting. In January of 1962 Brian Epstein became their manager. Epstein had no experience in managing artists, but he liked their music and sense of humor. He eventually persuaded EMI producer George Martin to audition the band in June of 1962, who despite feeling that they were “a rather raw group” with “not very good songs,” agreed to sign them to a recording contract.
-
Getting to know Shuchi Sharma, Red Hat’s chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer
We are excited to announce that Shuchi Sharma has joined us as vice president and chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer (CDEIO). In her new role, Shuchi will be responsible for leading Red Hat’s DEI Global Center of Excellence, which is focused on setting our DEI strategies that align with our short and long-term business goals and partnering across our leadership, business and people practices. These practices include attracting and retaining diverse talent, career advancement and associate development. In her role, she aims to foster a culture of belonging for all associates and help make Red Hat a more open and inclusive company in the technology industry.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 461 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Arch Linux-Inspired KaOS 2022.04 Distro Arrives with Linux 5.17 and Latest KDE Goodies
Coming two and a half months after KaOS 2022.02, the KaOS 2022.04 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series and includes the most recent KDE goodies, such as the KDE Plasma 5.24.4 LTS desktop environment, KDE Gear 22.04 software suite, and KDE Frameworks 5.93 software suite, all compiled against Qt 5.15.3. The KDE Gear 22.04 software suite introduces a new app called Skanpage, which is a simple and easy-to-use document scanning application designed for multi-page scanning and saving of documents and images.
Linux Devices: PolarBerry, NAS, and More
Security Leftovers
Arduino in EVs and Arduino-Controlled CNC
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago