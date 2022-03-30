Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of April 2022 11:32:22 PM

Filed under

Your editor has a certain tendency to accumulate books, to the point that they crowd everything else out of the house. There is a lot to be said for books: a physical book has a user interface that has been optimized over centuries, and one can have a reasonably high degree of certainty that any given book will still work a few decades from now. Neither of those can be said for electronic books, but they do have the advantages of taking less shelf space and being more portable. So electronic books are part of the reading menu, which naturally leads to the search for a free reader for those books; KOReader turns out to be an interesting alternative.

KOReader is distributed under version 3 of the GNU Affero General Public License. It is, seemingly, a highly portable application, being available for Linux, Android, Windows, and a number of dedicated reader devices. The Android version is available via F-Droid, which makes this version a good starting place for anybody wanting to try out KOReader without performing surgery on a more specialized reader device. In this setting, it is a worthy alternative to FBReader (which is also a reasonable application) and, unlike FBReader, it doesn't try to sell proprietary plugins.

Those of us who have been playing with Linux for a long time, though, remember the special adrenaline rush that comes with trying to install free software onto a device that wasn't intended to support modification by its owner. One does not really know a piece of software until one has given it the opportunity to turn a useful device into electronic waste. So naturally your editor went quickly from the Android application to installing KOReader on his Kobo device. The Kobo, as it turns out, is a relatively open device; the installation is just a matter of mounting it as USB storage and unzipping a couple of files into it. Then comes the long, sweaty-palms pause while the Kobo meditates on the new software while presenting a blank screen.