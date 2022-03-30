“Turing Smart Screen” is a low-cost 3.5-inch USB-C display that connects to systems with a USB port, and works with Windows, Linux (including Raspberry Pi), MacOS, and other operating systems that support Python3. But contrary to my initial assumptions, it does not exactly act as a second monitor, and instead, it is an information display, originally designed to show resource utilization, e.g. CPU and memory usage, in Windows, and controlled through commands send to the USB port.

We’ve seen several hardware devices based on Rockchip RK3566 AIoT SoC that do not make use of the key features of the processor. But QNAP TS-133 1-bay NAS is different, since it relies on the native SATA and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces for network storage, and the built-in NPU is leveraged to accelerate object and face recognition by up to 6 times. The NAS comes with 2GB of RAM, 4GB of storage for QTS 5.0 Linux operating system, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, and the company promotes it as a “personal private cloud & home multimedia center”.

PolarBerry was successfully launched back in 2020 and is once again available from the Crowd Supply website with prices starting from $999. The system-on-module (SoM) that makes it easy to develop for and integrate Microchip’s PolarFire SoC, a low-power FPGA with a secure, four-application-core, 64-bit, Linux-capable RISC-V subsystem. [...] “PolarBerry is the first production- and deployment-ready SoM with a hardened real-time, Linux-capable, RISC-V-based MPU subsystem bringing low power consumption, thermal efficiency, and defense-grade security to embedded systems. With a deterministic, coherent RISC-V CPU cluster and a deterministic L2 memory subsystem enabling Linux and real-time applications, PolarBerry is the ideal SoM for users who are looking to develop systems which are not based on ARM processors.”

Coming two and a half months after KaOS 2022.02, the KaOS 2022.04 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series and includes the most recent KDE goodies, such as the KDE Plasma 5.24.4 LTS desktop environment, KDE Gear 22.04 software suite, and KDE Frameworks 5.93 software suite, all compiled against Qt 5.15.3. The KDE Gear 22.04 software suite introduces a new app called Skanpage, which is a simple and easy-to-use document scanning application designed for multi-page scanning and saving of documents and images.

Security Leftovers Security updates for Friday Security updates have been issued by Fedora (dhcp, gzip, podman, rsync, and usd), Mageia (firefox/nss/rootcerts, kernel, kernel-linus, and thunderbird), Oracle (container-tools:2.0, container-tools:3.0, mariadb:10.3, and zlib), Red Hat (Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.2 (python-twisted), xmlrpc-c, and zlib), SUSE (glib2, nodejs12, nodejs14, python-paramiko, python-pip, and python-requests), and Ubuntu (curl, ghostscript, libsdl1.2, libsdl2, mutt, networkd-dispatcher, and webkit2gtk).

Chrome 101.0.4951.41 Update Brings Fixes for 30 Security Vulnerabilities to for Windows, Mac and Linux Apple’s stable channel update for desktop which takes Google Chrome to version 101.0.4951.41 for Windows, Mac, and Linux users provides fixes 30 security vulnerabilities. As reported by Forbes’ Davey Winder, none of these are zero-days where attackers are known to already be exploiting the vulnerabilities. However, Chrome users are encouraged to immediately update their browsers to protect against possible future browser-based attacks.

This Week In Security: Android And Linux, VirusTotal, More Psychic Signatures To start our week of vulnerabilities in everything, there’s a potentially big vulnerability in Android handsets, but it’s Apple’s fault. OK, maybe that’s a little harsh — Apple released the code to their Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) back in 2011 under the Apache License. This code was picked up and shipped as part of the driver stack for multiple devices by various vendors, including Qualcomm and MediaTek. The problem is that the Apple code was terrible, one researcher calling it a “walking colander” of security problems.

Red Canary Announces Linux-First EDR, MDR Solution - My TechDecisions Cybersecurity firm Red Canary is launching a new endpoint detection and response solution for Linux, designed to focus on the constraints that DevOps, engineering and security teams demand. According to the company, the Linux EDR and MDR solution will help organizations better protect their Linux environments, which can be difficult to secure. The solution leverages Linux-optimized technology developed by the company’s engineers, analysts, researchers and customer support.