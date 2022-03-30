Coming two and a half months after KaOS 2022.02, the KaOS 2022.04 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series and includes the most recent KDE goodies, such as the KDE Plasma 5.24.4 LTS desktop environment, KDE Gear 22.04 software suite, and KDE Frameworks 5.93 software suite, all compiled against Qt 5.15.3. The KDE Gear 22.04 software suite introduces a new app called Skanpage, which is a simple and easy-to-use document scanning application designed for multi-page scanning and saving of documents and images.

Linux Devices: PolarBerry, NAS, and More PolarBerry secure PolarFire SoC Linux SBC and SoM - Geeky Gadgets PolarBerry was successfully launched back in 2020 and is once again available from the Crowd Supply website with prices starting from $999. The system-on-module (SoM) that makes it easy to develop for and integrate Microchip’s PolarFire SoC, a low-power FPGA with a secure, four-application-core, 64-bit, Linux-capable RISC-V subsystem. [...] “PolarBerry is the first production- and deployment-ready SoM with a hardened real-time, Linux-capable, RISC-V-based MPU subsystem bringing low power consumption, thermal efficiency, and defense-grade security to embedded systems. With a deterministic, coherent RISC-V CPU cluster and a deterministic L2 memory subsystem enabling Linux and real-time applications, PolarBerry is the ideal SoM for users who are looking to develop systems which are not based on ARM processors.”

QNAP TS-133 1-bay NAS leverages Rockchip RK3566 AI capabilities for object and face recognition We’ve seen several hardware devices based on Rockchip RK3566 AIoT SoC that do not make use of the key features of the processor. But QNAP TS-133 1-bay NAS is different, since it relies on the native SATA and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces for network storage, and the built-in NPU is leveraged to accelerate object and face recognition by up to 6 times. The NAS comes with 2GB of RAM, 4GB of storage for QTS 5.0 Linux operating system, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, and the company promotes it as a “personal private cloud & home multimedia center”.

Turing Smart Screen - A low-cost 3.5-inch USB Type-C information display - CNX Software “Turing Smart Screen” is a low-cost 3.5-inch USB-C display that connects to systems with a USB port, and works with Windows, Linux (including Raspberry Pi), MacOS, and other operating systems that support Python3. But contrary to my initial assumptions, it does not exactly act as a second monitor, and instead, it is an information display, originally designed to show resource utilization, e.g. CPU and memory usage, in Windows, and controlled through commands send to the USB port.