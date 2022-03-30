Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Rust-based Redox OS 0.7.0 Arrives with Enhanced Hardware Support

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 30th of April 2022 07:27:37 AM Filed under
OS
Development

While we continue to observe new releases of Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distros at this time of the year, here’s something for a change.

The one we’re highlighting here is—Redox OS, which focuses on stability and security. We already covered an article back in 2016 during its early stages of development (if you are curious).

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Rust-based Redox OS 0.7.0 Arrives with Enhanced Hardware Support

While we continue to observe new releases of Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distros at this time of the year, here’s something for a change. The one we’re highlighting here is—Redox OS, which focuses on stability and security. We already covered an article back in 2016 during its early stages of development (if you are curious). Read more

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • Qt for Android Automotive 6.3.0 released

    We are happy to announce that Qt for Android Automotive (Qt AA) 6.3 has been released.

  • Super Python (part 1)

    A mega-thread in the python-ideas mailing list is hardly surprising, of course; we have covered quite a few of them over the years. A recent example helps shine a light into a dark—or at least dim—corner of the Python language: the super() built-in function for use by methods in class hierarchies. There are some, perhaps surprising, aspects to super() along with wrinkles in how to properly use it. But it has been part of the language for a long time, so changes to its behavior, as was suggested in the thread, are pretty unlikely.

  • Debian Reunion Hamburg 2022 from May 23 to 30

    This is just a quick reminder for the Debian Reunion Hamburg 2022 happening in a bit more than 3 weeks. So far 43 people have registered and thus there's still some on site accomodation available. There's no real deadline for registration, however if you register after May 1st you might not get a t-shirt in your prefered size.

Games: 2400 Games On The Steam Deck, Good Old Games Sale

  • 2400 Games On The Steam Deck, Just Days after the 2300 Games Milestone

    Slower pace of validation? Looks like Valve is trying to prove us wrong as they have just added close to 100 games in a matter of days after the 2300 games milestone on the Steam Deck. There are now more than 2400 games (2406 at the time of writing) working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual

  • Good Old Games Week is live on GOG with a sale

    Good Old Games, what GOG were originally known as, is a bit more than just a name it's a commitment to keeping classics alive and easy to purchase so GOG are celebrating with a sale. Of course, plenty of the games in their classics collection don't have Native Linux versions because a lot of them are incredibly old. That's fine though really, considering how good the likes of DOSBox, ScummVM and Wine are — most will likely just work out of the box with one of those ready.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6