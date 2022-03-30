While we continue to observe new releases of Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distros at this time of the year, here’s something for a change. The one we’re highlighting here is—Redox OS, which focuses on stability and security. We already covered an article back in 2016 during its early stages of development (if you are curious).

today's leftovers Qt for Android Automotive 6.3.0 released We are happy to announce that Qt for Android Automotive (Qt AA) 6.3 has been released.

Super Python (part 1) A mega-thread in the python-ideas mailing list is hardly surprising, of course; we have covered quite a few of them over the years. A recent example helps shine a light into a dark—or at least dim—corner of the Python language: the super() built-in function for use by methods in class hierarchies. There are some, perhaps surprising, aspects to super() along with wrinkles in how to properly use it. But it has been part of the language for a long time, so changes to its behavior, as was suggested in the thread, are pretty unlikely.

Debian Reunion Hamburg 2022 from May 23 to 30 This is just a quick reminder for the Debian Reunion Hamburg 2022 happening in a bit more than 3 weeks. So far 43 people have registered and thus there's still some on site accomodation available. There's no real deadline for registration, however if you register after May 1st you might not get a t-shirt in your prefered size.