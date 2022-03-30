Novakon new DIN-Rail Protocol Conversion Gateway features TI Sitara ARM processor
Novakon recently unveiled a compact DIN-rail protocol conversion gateway that integrates the ARM based Sitara processor from Texas Instruments. The Taiwan based company also provides their own web-based programming software to interface with a variety of industrial communication protocols.
The GW-01 protocol conversion gateway features the ARM Cortex-A8 (up to 1 GHz) CPU. The base model offers 512MB SDRAM and 4GB of eMMC storage. The device can be configured to be equipped with 1GB SDRAM and 8GB of eMMC storage instead.
