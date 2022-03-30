This week in KDE: Porting everything to QtQuick Well OK not literally everything. But… a lot of things! The KWin scripts KCM, Filelight, and DrKonqi. What does this mean? From a user perspective, mostly not much except for better visuals that align them better with modern KDE UI design. But it also means better-separated internals, more modern code, and easier hackability for the UI. The software’s lifespan increases and we get closer to everything using the same tech stack. It’s important stuff. In addition, you should find lots of nice bugfixes and even a few new features!

Rust-based Redox OS 0.7.0 Arrives with Enhanced Hardware Support While we continue to observe new releases of Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distros at this time of the year, here’s something for a change. The one we’re highlighting here is—Redox OS, which focuses on stability and security. We already covered an article back in 2016 during its early stages of development (if you are curious).