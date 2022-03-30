In April 2022, Xfce users received a new version of the Mousepad text editor app, 0.5.9, which added a lot of goodies, including a shortcuts plugin, the ability to search history, an automatic reloading option, as well as the ability to hide the search bar by pressing the Esc key even when it’s not focused. Furthermore, Mousepad 0.5.9 introduces several under-the-hood changes for a better experience, including escape selection when regex search is enabled, mousepad styleclass for easier theming, moves the document modification mark to the Close button, and a skeleton plugin to make it easier to write new plugins.

Novakon new DIN-Rail Protocol Conversion Gateway features TI Sitara ARM processor Novakon recently unveiled a compact DIN-rail protocol conversion gateway that integrates the ARM based Sitara processor from Texas Instruments. The Taiwan based company also provides their own web-based programming software to interface with a variety of industrial communication protocols. The GW-01 protocol conversion gateway features the ARM Cortex-A8 (up to 1 GHz) CPU. The base model offers 512MB SDRAM and 4GB of eMMC storage. The device can be configured to be equipped with 1GB SDRAM and 8GB of eMMC storage instead.