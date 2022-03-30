today's howtos
I forgot to enable compression on ZFS
I forgot to enable compression on this FreshPorts node. I have no idea why/how.
After doing this, I went to a directory with a lot of space and copied stuff around.
Back to the drawing board: Ansible training machines
I avoid using the cloud in situations where it’s not really necessary which is why I had the “whole” infrastructure with me during Ansible trainings: no dependencies on the Internet not working at a customer site, firewall rules forbidding access to resources, etc.
The practical problem with /etc/pam.d on long-lived Linux systems
Yesterday I wrote about how a 20-second program startup delay turned out to be because of a stray line in an /etc/pam.d file. Unfortunately, things in /etc/pam.d are especially prone to this problem on systems that have been around for a long time and have been upgraded from version to version of their Linux. The short version of why is that there are too many things modifying /etc/pam.d files.
How NAT traversal works — NAT notes for nerds
What follows is a somewhat miscellaneous set of tricks, which can help us out in specific situations. None of them will solve NAT traversal by itself, but by combining them judiciously, we can get incrementally closer to a 100% success rate.
How NAT traversal works — The nature of NATs
We can think of Network Address Translation (NAT) devices as stateful firewalls with one more really annoying feature; in addition to all the stateful firewalling stuff, they also alter packets as they go through.
How NAT traversal works — Figuring out firewalls
We at Tailscale covered a lot of ground in a post about how our VPN works. However, we glossed over how to get through Network Address Translators (NATs) and connect your devices directly to each other, no matter what’s standing between them. Let’s talk about that in this four-part series.
Writing my first OpenBSD game using Godot
I'm a huge fan of video games but never really thought about writing one. Well, this crossed my mind a few times, but I don't know anything about writing a GUI software or using OpenGL, but a few days ago I discovered the open source game engine Godot.
This game engine is a full-featured tool allowing to easily write 2D or 3D games that are portables on Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, HTML5 (using WebASM) and operating systems where the Godot engine is available, like OpenBSD.
How to Change Default Display Manager in Ubuntu Desktop – TecAdmin
All the Linux Desktop systems have a default display manager, which is responsible for user authentication and loading the desktop environment. Once the system start, the display manager starts the login screen, and after successful user authentication, it loads the desktop environment. It also controls the user session.
gdm3, lightdm, and sddm are some popular display manager programs. gdm3 is the default for Gnome desktops, and sddm is the default used by KDE desktops. The lightdm is the lightweight cross-desktop display manager.
This tutorial will help you to change the default display manager in your Ubuntu desktop system.
How to Change Login Screen Background in Ubuntu 22.04 [Another Script] | UbuntuHandbook
Want to change the background wallpaper or just set another color for Ubuntu Gnome login screen? Here’s how to do the trick in Ubuntu 22.04!
As you may know, the GDM background is not easy to modify since GNOME hard-coded the CSS into a .gresource file. Some scripts has been created in github to deal with it, but so far there’s no universal one that works on all Linux (or even all Ubuntu) editions.
Install VMware Workstation Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Get VirtualBox free alternative by installing Vmware workstation player on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish for running virtual machines.
Vmware doesn’t need an introduction, it is already quite popular and well know software when it comes to running virtual machines. Although most of the software of Vmware are paid, Workstation Player is free for personal usage. Therefore, we can use it without paying anything.
Well, Virtualization is a software technique that mimics hardware. In this way, it is possible, for example, to operate several virtual machines under Windows, on which other operating systems can then be installed.VMs are an alternative to dual boot: virtual machines share PC performance with the main operating system. Dual Boot, on the other hand, has multiple systems installed on their own partitions; the necessary changes to the partitioning carry the risk of data loss if done improperly, you do not have the problem with Virtual machines.
Install SQLite on Debian 11 / Ubuntu 22.04
Although the database industry is dominated on a large scale by solutions such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server or Oracle, there are also alternatives for different projects. One of these solutions is SQLite. So, in this post, you will learn how to install SQLite on Debian / Ubuntu and take the first steps with this program.
Install Avidemux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout
earn the steps to install the Avidemux video editing program on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal.
Avidemux is open-source software that can be installed not only on Linux but also on Windows, OS X, and BSD. We can use this program for editing video files. Mainly the program is intended for cutting, cropping videos, and extracting audio tracks from video files hence it is not for professional video editors but instead for those who are looking for an easy-to-use and handy tool for quick video editing. It can also be used for converting videos from one to other formats. Thus, Avidemux understands numerous formats. Edits that you make to a file can be saved as a script and thus conveniently applied to a large number of other videos.
The freeware allows the import of AVI, DivX, XviD, MPEG 1/2, MPEG 4, H263(+), MOV/3GP, OGM, as well as MP3, WMA, AAC, and WAV. Many other popular formats and codecs are also supported. Extensive manipulations can be carried out via numerous filters. It is included in the libavcodec collection of FFmpeg. The format is suitable as a permanent archive format for video data.
Install Android SDK on CentOS 8
Android Studio is an official Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for Android app development, based on IntelliJ IDEA. Despite of IntelliJ’s powerful code editor and developer tools, Android Studio offers even more features that enhance your productivity while building Android apps. In this tutorial we will learn How to Install Android SDK on CentOS 8.
How to install MySQL 8 on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. Relational databases organize data into one or more data tables in which data types may be related to each other. Relations help structure data. MySQL has stand-alone clients that allow users to interact directly with a MySQL database using SQL.
MySQL is part of the LAMP stack component which stands for Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP/Python/Perl. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install MySQL 8 on Ubuntu 22.04.
How to Read/Print a Particular Line from a File in Linux
File management is an important aspect of Linux administration. You get to access and manipulate different user and system files based on availed access right privileges.
This article seeks to boost your Linux file management prowess by walking us through the steps needed to read/print a particular line from a file in Linux.
There is more than one approach to achieving this article’s objective. We are going to break down these approaches one by one.
How to Check IPv4 Address on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin
Question – How to find static IP Address of My Ubuntu Desktop system? 2 Ways to find IP Address on Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop and server editions?
Ubuntu 22.04 desktop edition comes with an attractive Gnome Desktop Environment. You can either use the command prompt to check the current IP address on your system or use a GUI option to view the local IP address on your system.
You can also use another article to change IP address on Ubuntu 22.04 desktop and server editions.
Choose one of the below methods to check the current IP address on a Ubuntu system.
