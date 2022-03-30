Paying technical debt in our accessibility infrastructure
This is somewhat of an extended abstract for the talk I want to give at GUADEC.
Curently, very few people work on GNOME's accessibility infrastructure, which is basically what the free desktop ecosystem uses regardless of GUI toolkit. After Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems in 2010, paid work on accessibility virtually disappeared. There is little volunteer work on it, and the accessibility stack has been accumulating technical debt since then.
What is legacy code? What sort of technical debt is there in our accessibility stack?
