PostgreSQL: Announcing the release of Apache AGE(incubating) 1.0.0

Apache AGE(incubating) is a PostgreSQL extension that provides graph database functionality.

AGE is an acronym for A Graph Extension, and is inspired by Bitnine's fork of PostgreSQL 10, AgensGraph, which is a multi-model database. The goal of the project is to create single storage that can handle both relational and graph model data so that users can use standard ANSI SQL along with openCypher, the Graph query language.

Xfce's Apps Update for April 2022: New Releases of Mousepad, Xfce Terminal, and Thunar

In April 2022, Xfce users received a new version of the Mousepad text editor app, 0.5.9, which added a lot of goodies, including a shortcuts plugin, the ability to search history, an automatic reloading option, as well as the ability to hide the search bar by pressing the Esc key even when it's not focused. Furthermore, Mousepad 0.5.9 introduces several under-the-hood changes for a better experience, including escape selection when regex search is enabled, mousepad styleclass for easier theming, moves the document modification mark to the Close button, and a skeleton plugin to make it easier to write new plugins.

Today in Techrights

Novakon new DIN-Rail Protocol Conversion Gateway features TI Sitara ARM processor

Novakon recently unveiled a compact DIN-rail protocol conversion gateway that integrates the ARM based Sitara processor from Texas Instruments. The Taiwan based company also provides their own web-based programming software to interface with a variety of industrial communication protocols. The GW-01 protocol conversion gateway features the ARM Cortex-A8 (up to 1 GHz) CPU. The base model offers 512MB SDRAM and 4GB of eMMC storage. The device can be configured to be equipped with 1GB SDRAM and 8GB of eMMC storage instead.

This week in KDE: Porting everything to QtQuick

Well OK not literally everything. But… a lot of things! The KWin scripts KCM, Filelight, and DrKonqi. What does this mean? From a user perspective, mostly not much except for better visuals that align them better with modern KDE UI design. But it also means better-separated internals, more modern code, and easier hackability for the UI. The software's lifespan increases and we get closer to everything using the same tech stack. It's important stuff. In addition, you should find lots of nice bugfixes and even a few new features!

