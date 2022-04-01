KaOS 2022.04 Ships with the Latest KDE Gear Apps for All KDE Lovers
KaOS Linux is solely dedicated to the KDE Plasma desktop. Therefore, unlike most other Linux distros, KaOS does not provide various download images for KDE, Gnome, Xfce, or any other desktop, and packages for other desktops are not even included in the KaOS repositories.
The distro was influenced by Arch Linux, uses Pacman as its package manager, but does not rely on software repositories developed and maintained by Arch Linux.
Instead, KaOS Linux labels itself as a built-from-scratch Linux distro since all packages in each of its repositories are compiled by the project for the distro.
Yesterday, KaOS 2022.04 finally became available as an incremental update to the previous release, so let’s briefly look at what’s new.
