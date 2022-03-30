Android Leftovers
-
North Koreans are rooting their restrictive Android phones
-
This experimental Chrome feature for Android will save a lot of time | Android Central
-
Firefox for Android now has a toggle for HTTPS-Only mode - gHacks Tech News
-
How to Create a QR Code on Android
-
How to Use Google Photos as a Screen Saver on Android
-
Best new Android apps in April 2022
-
The 5 Best Apps for Compressing Videos on Android
-
5 Best Tips and Tricks for Android TV With Google TV Interface
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 423 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Steam Deck and Dungeon Crawler Jam
Linux Devices: Librem, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Free Software Leftovers
EU Joins Mastodon Social Network, Sets Up Its Own Server
The effort is currently only a pilot, but it represents the EU’s goal of supporting private and open-source software capable of rivaling mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. On the same day, the European Commission also launched an account for PeerTube, another decentralized platform that revolves around video sharing.
Recent comments
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
19 hours 49 min ago
20 hours 23 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago