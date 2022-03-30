today's howtos
Linux Repository Management using mrepo
mrepo is used for managing repositories from ISO image. It also downloads updates packages from third party repositories. You can also use this utility for network Linux installation. In this article we will learn Linux Repository Management using mrepo.
Using Chroot in OpenSSH
OpenSSH provides many features to harden a SSH server. One of them is the ability to restrict a SSH user session to within a directory using chroot. In this article, I am going to describe how to use this feature in OpenSSH.
So to get started, we first need to understand how this works.
DroidCam audio from phone works
One issue was no sound. Let it rest overnight, had a relaxing day, went for a walk, worked in the garden. This evening sat down and tested DroidCam again -- this time audio is working.
DroidCam tested has some issues
DroidCam, the executable 'droidcam-cli', is included in Easy 3.4.7, so today have tested it.
I installed DroidCam on my phone, and when it starts, shows the port number, in this case "4747".
3 Ways to Test SSD Speed & Performance
Linux users can also test hardware through integrated software.
How To Install CRI-O on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CRI-O on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, CRI-O is an open-source container engine and an alternative to the Docker engine. It is a lightweight container runtime environment. A container runtime is software that is responsible for running the containers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the CRI-O on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How To Install Go on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Go on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Go is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. Go was created to combine the best features of other programming languages into one language.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Go programing language on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to define a custom Firewalld zone
Firewalld is the default high-level firewall manager on the Red Hat family of distributions. One of its peculiarities is that it defines a series of so called firewall zones: each zone can be considered like a different level of trust and can be configured to allow traffic through a specific set of ports. While Firewalld comes with some predefined zones which can be easily examined and modified, sometimes we may want to create our custom zones from scratch.
In this tutorial we see how to define Firewalld zones using the xml markup language and dedicated configuration files.
How to mount a Samba shared directory at boot
Samba is a free and open source interoperability suite of programs which allows us to share files and printers between machines running Linux or Windows. A Samba share is pretty easy to configure and can easily be accessed on clients, since the vast majority of Linux file explorers has built-in support samba. In certain situations, however, we may want to mount a Samba share at boot, just like a normal filesystem on a specified mountpoint.
In this tutorial we are going to see how to use cifs-utils to mount a Samba shared directory on Linux.
What's Happening with CentOS & CentOS 8 EOL Explained
CentOS is a community-driven Linux distribution, which is an official fork of RedHat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
Games: Steam Deck and Dungeon Crawler Jam
Linux Devices: Librem, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Free Software Leftovers
EU Joins Mastodon Social Network, Sets Up Its Own Server
The effort is currently only a pilot, but it represents the EU’s goal of supporting private and open-source software capable of rivaling mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. On the same day, the European Commission also launched an account for PeerTube, another decentralized platform that revolves around video sharing.
