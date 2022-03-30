Proprietary Software Leftovers
Tracing the DDoS attack ecosystem from the Internet core
Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks pose a major and omnipresent threat to the stability of the Internet. On average, about one-third of the active /24 networks on the Internet receive some form of DDoS attack every two years.
Analyzing VSTO Office Files
OLE files (the default Office document format prior to Office 2007) can also be associated with VSTO applications. We have found several examples on VirusTotal, but none that are malicious.
Therefore, to illustrate how to analyze such a sample, we converted the .docx maldoc from our first analysis, to a .doc maldoc.
Bing Removed 143 Million ‘Pirate’ Site URLs Last Year
In response to DMCA takedown requests, Bing removed more than 143 million links from its search engine in 2021. This represents a small increase compared to a year earlier. Interestingly, those piracy-related removals in Bing also impact the results of other search engines.
Games: Steam Deck and Dungeon Crawler Jam
Linux Devices: Librem, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Free Software Leftovers
EU Joins Mastodon Social Network, Sets Up Its Own Server
The effort is currently only a pilot, but it represents the EU’s goal of supporting private and open-source software capable of rivaling mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. On the same day, the European Commission also launched an account for PeerTube, another decentralized platform that revolves around video sharing.
