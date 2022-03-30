Programming Leftovers
-
You Should Compile Your Python And Here’s Why
In this post I’d like to convince you that you should be running Mypyc over your code — especially if your code is a library you upload to PyPI — for both your own benefit and that of the Python ecosystem at large.
But first, let me give you some background.
-
Parsing data with strtok in C | Opensource.com
Some programs can just process an entire file at once, and other programs need to examine the file line-by-line. In the latter case, you likely need to parse data in each line. Fortunately, the C programming language has a standard C library function to do just that.
The strtok function breaks up a line of data according to "delimiters" that divide each field. It provides a streamlined way to parse data from an input string.
-
Best Programming Languages to Learn in 2022
A programming language contains instructions that direct a computer to perform a specific task. Computer programming languages have evolved over time. Numerous communities have contributed to the development of programming languages.
In the current technologically rich era, the number of programming languages has been increasing day by day. It becomes a challenging task for a novel computing enthusiast to choose which language best fits the situation. Keeping in view the importance of programming languages, this informative guide provides a list and a brief explanation of the best programming languages to learn in 2022.
-
A Parable Of Explainability
Why was that prediction made as a function of our inputs and their interactions? Under what conditions would the outcome differ? These are questions of explainability, questions we may assume are critical for the pursuit of science. Answers to them hold most of the upside of explainability.
There's a running assumption that people are better than trained algorithms by this second definition. I believe it's mainly a matter of semantics.
-
Lies we tell ourselves to keep using Golang
There's also a vocal portion of commenters who wholeheartedly agree with the rant, but let's focus on unpacking the apparent conflict here.
I'll first spend a short amount of time pointing out clearly disingenuous arguments, to get them out of the way, and then I'll move on to the fairer comments, addressing them as best I can.
-
Games: Steam Deck and Dungeon Crawler Jam
Linux Devices: Librem, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Free Software Leftovers
EU Joins Mastodon Social Network, Sets Up Its Own Server
The effort is currently only a pilot, but it represents the EU’s goal of supporting private and open-source software capable of rivaling mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. On the same day, the European Commission also launched an account for PeerTube, another decentralized platform that revolves around video sharing.
